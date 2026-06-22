A New York Times report argued that the latest peace deal has not achieved any of the goals U.S. President Donald Trump had set when he launched the war in Iran on February 28.

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a 60-day period to hammer out the technical details for a lasting peace accord.

Earlier, Trump threatened fresh strikes on Iran after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz over hostilities in Lebanon, triggering a drop in global markets.

Trump’s fresh threat to the NYT follows an ongoing lawsuit against the publication, four of its reporters, and publisher Penguin Random House over a book that detailed his and his family’s wealth.

President Donald Trump on Sunday blasted The New York Times over one of its reports on the U.S.-Iran peace deal and threatened to file a “multi-billion dollar” lawsuit against the media outlet.

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Referring to The Times’ Sunday report titled, “What Changed After Almost Four Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much,” Trump called the publication’s reporting on Iran “fake” and filled with “made up ‘facts.’”



Source: Truth Social



“I will be adding all of their false and ridiculous reporting to my multi Billion Dollar lawsuit against them. They are Criminals!” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

In a separate post, the President argued that Iran had suffered significant damage, especially to its military, navy and air forces, and that Tehran had lost its launching pads, missiles, drones and its ability to build them up again.

“Their top two sets of Leaders are gone, their Inflation is at 250%, their economy is broken, their soldiers aren’t being paid, the Hormuz Strait is open, the oil is gushing, and the U.S. stock market and jobs are at record highs. That’s what’s changed, you corrupt and unethical cowards,” he said in the post aimed at the NYT.

Earlier, Trump threatened fresh strikes on Iran after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz over hostilities in Lebanon ahead of the first peace talks in Switzerland over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance met with Iranian officials in Switzerland over the weekend. A joint statement from mediating nations Qatar and Pakistan said the U.S. and Iran agreed ‌to a roadmap toward a final deal within 60 days and that technical talks will continue for the rest of the week in the Qatari-owned Swiss mountain resort of Bürgenstock.

The NYT story in question argued that the latest peace deal has not achieved any of the goals Trump set when he launched the war on February 28. The fate of the nuclear project in Iran, although heavily damaged, has not been completely eliminated, and its future has now been 'punted' to further negotiations, the report said.

To be sure, Trump has an ongoing lawsuit against the NYT. In September last year, Trump sued the publication, four of its reporters, and our reporters and publisher, Penguin Random House, over the book “2024 book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success.”

The lawsuit argued that reporting about Trump’s wealth, inheritance from his father, business career, and public image was false and malicious. Trump also has an ongoing lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, while CBS and ABC settled lawsuits against them in recent years.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NYT was ‘bullish’ on Sunday, unchanged from the previous day, amid ‘neutral’ message volume. NYT stock is up nearly 6% year-to-date.

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