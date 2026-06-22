Dudum also expressed interest in Garmin integration, saying company teams are actively exploring the feature.

Chief Medical Officer Patrick Carroll filed to sell up to 23,726 shares worth about $830K on Thursday.

HIMS stock is still up 36% in June, putting it on track for its best month since March.

CEO Andrew Dudum said Oura Ring integration is "coming soon," signaling deeper wearable connectivity for the platform.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) slipped 2% in overnight trading late Sunday after the company's chief medical officer filed to sell shares, while CEO Andrew Dudum fueled fresh excitement around the company's AI healthcare ambitions by teasing upcoming Oura wearable integration.

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HIMS stock is on track for its best month since March, jumping 36% so far in June.

HIMS Builds Toward Full-Stack AI Healthcare

According to SEC filings from Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Patrick Carroll filed to sell up to 23,726 Class A shares worth $830,000. The filing came a day after Carroll reported the vesting of 25,926 restricted stock units on June 15. Over 8,300 shares were automatically withheld to satisfy tax obligations, while the proposed sale is being executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted last year.

Meanwhile, investors also focused on Dudum's latest comments regarding wearable connectivity. Responding to a user asking whether Oura Ring data could be synced with the Hims app, Dudum replied on X: "Coming soon!"

When another user asked about integrating data from Garmin's fitness watches and health-tracking ecosystem, the CEO added: "No question and personally I really want this as well. teams diving into it!" The wearable push fits into Hims' strategy of creating a more connected healthcare ecosystem. By integrating wearable biometrics with lab results, prescriptions, diagnostics and AI-powered recommendations, Hims could create a better feedback loop that delivers personalized healthcare over time.

Wall Street Grows More Bullish On HIMS

Last week, Barclays raised its price target on Hims to $39 from $29 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm said weight-loss treatments and other growth drivers are expected to fuel a “significant acceleration in revenue and EBITDA” in the second half of 2026. Barclays also cited improving data trends following its partnership with Novo Nordisk. The bank said shares could "break out" as investors gain greater visibility into the company's growth ramp in the back half of the year.

Beyond GLP-1s, investors are also focused on peptides as a potential long-term growth driver. Leerink recently called a July FDA advisory committee meeting a key catalyst, saying peptides could become Hims' next major product category and support growth beyond 2027. Meanwhile, FirstWave Fund CEO Jonah Lupton estimated that Hims could generate between $10 billion and $19 billion in annual peptide-related revenue by 2030 if it captures just 4% to 5% of the combined GLP and non-GLP peptide markets.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About HIMS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HIMS was ‘bullish’ amid a 388% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

HIMS sentiment and message volume as of June 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Holding $HIMS and $CELH. Consumer growth stories can be unpredictable, but I like companies that continue expanding their customer base. Execution will determine everything from here.”

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Another user said, “$HIMS Recent data indicates that Ro and Amazon are getting left in the dust. There really are levels to running a telehealth business. HIMS is the alpha dog.”

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HIMS stock has declined 42% over the past year.

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