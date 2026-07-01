Investors are now turning to Q2 earnings, with Deutsche Bank expecting Nio to remain non-GAAP profitable, with about 180 million yuan in net profit.

Nio delivered 40,597 vehicles in June, up 63% year over year and 8% from May, marking its best monthly tally of 2026.

Q2 deliveries totaled 107,658 vehicles, missing NIO’s prior guidance range of 110,000 to 115,000.

All three brands posted June growth: Nio delivered 21,908 vehicles, Onvo 11,743, and Firefly 6,946.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) slid over 2% overnight heading into Wednesday after the EV maker’s strongest monthly deliveries of 2026 failed to offset a second-quarter total that fell short of its guidance range.

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Nio’s U.S.-listed shares are up 4% so far this week, putting the stock on track to snap a four-week losing streak.

Nio Deliveries Rebound In June

Nio delivered 40,597 vehicles in June, up 63% from the previous year and 8% from May, marking its highest monthly tally so far this year. However, second-quarter deliveries came in at 107,658 vehicles, below Nio’s prior guidance range of 110,000 to 115,000. The miss was largely related to a soft April, when deliveries totaled just 29,356 vehicles, before rebounding to 37,705 in May and rising again in June.

The premium Nio brand delivered 21,908 vehicles in June, up 50% from a year ago and accounting for more than half of total deliveries. Onvo delivered 11,743 vehicles, up 84%, while Firefly delivered 6,946 vehicles, up 77%.

For the first half of 2026, total deliveries hit 191,123 vehicles, up 67% from a year earlier and a record high for the period. Cumulative deliveries reached 1,188,715 vehicles as of June 30.

SUV Momentum Drives NIO

Nio’s premium SUVs were a major part of the June recovery. The ES9 reached 10,000 cumulative deliveries within about 30 days of starting deliveries on May 28, setting a new record among premium battery-electric vehicles priced above 500,000 yuan ($73,595) in China.

The all-new ES8 also reached 120,000 cumulative deliveries, boosting Nio’s position in the premium SUV segment above 400,000 yuan. The five-seat ES8 version entered showrooms and opened for presales on June 28, with an official launch scheduled for July 9. Within Onvo, the L60 crossed 100,000 cumulative deliveries in June. The updated 2026 L60, launched on June 11, now features Nio’s in-house Shenji NX9031 smart-driving chip.

Meanwhile, Firefly delivered 29,172 vehicles in the first half, up 272% year over year. Its first “Pixel Player” special edition, limited to 333 units, sold out within eight hours of launch.

The delivery update now turns investor attention to Nio’s upcoming quarterly earnings. The company has posted non-GAAP profitability for two consecutive quarters, and investors are watching whether it can extend that streak. Deutsche Bank reportedly expects Nio to remain non-GAAP profitable in the second quarter, estimating non-GAAP net profit of about 180 million yuan, helped by stronger deliveries of higher-margin SUV models.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of July 1| Source: Stocktwits

One user noted, “$NIO after completing Q2 Nio is close to the delivery number of entire 2024, and the best months are still to come.. let's go!”

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Another user said, “$NIO Report is probably ready 2-3 weeks before ER date. So we are talking probably for 2 months. And only 2% difference is not a big deal.”

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Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has risen 48% over the past year.

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