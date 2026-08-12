Oracle and Quantinuum have partnered to deploy the Helios trapped-ion quantum computer directly inside an Oracle Cloud (OCI) data center, offering enterprise clients seamless hybrid quantum-AI cloud computing.

Quantinuum’s 98-physical-qubit Helios system will be hosted in a U.S.-based Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI data center, enabling managed hybrid quantum-classical workloads.

Helios consumes around 60 kilowatts of power, a fraction of traditional supercomputer energy demands.

The preview service launching in the coming months aims to power high-impact research in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, and complex AI optimization.

Enterprise software giant Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and quantum hardware maker Quantinuum (QNT) announced a strategic partnership on Tuesday to accelerate the commercial deployment of hybrid quantum-classical computing on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Quantinuum will install its most advanced quantum processor, Helios, inside a U.S.-based OCI artificial intelligence data center. The integration is designed to let organizations blend high-performance classical computing and AI models with real quantum processing units through existing cloud management frameworks.

Bridging Quantum Hardware And Cloud AI

The collaboration aims to eliminate the hardware barriers that historically restricted access to quantum systems. Rather than managing specialized physical facilities, corporate customers, academic researchers, and AI laboratories will be able to access quantum computing as a managed OCI cloud service.

"By bringing Quantinuum's Helios to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, we want to give developers a practical and secure way to explore how quantum computing could complement their existing AI and HPC workloads," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. He noted that the initiative focuses on enhancing computational throughput while optimizing energy consumption.

Oracle plans to preview its new quantum cloud service in the coming months. The offering will feature Quantinuum's software development toolkit and support open-source hybrid-programming frameworks, allowing developers to transition smoothly from software simulation to physical execution on quantum hardware.

Powerful Performance With Lower Energy Footprint

First released commercially in late 2025, Helios represents Quantinuum's third-generation trapped-ion system. Built with 98 physical qubits, the system has demonstrated reliable operation across 48 fault-tolerant logical qubits.

Exceeding the critical threshold required for fault-tolerant quantum operations, Helios achieves an average two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.921%, a milestone essential for its commercial viability.

Despite its computational capacity, Helios operates on around 60 kilowatts of electrical power. Compared to standard high-performance classical supercomputers—which often consume between 16 and 39 megawatts—the hybrid infrastructure offers significant energy efficiencies for intensive data-processing tasks.

The joint platform targets computationally intensive problems across multiple industries, including Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences by accelerating molecular simulation and drug candidate discovery and enhancing risk algorithms for financial services, among others.

ORCL, QNT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ for Oracle and ‘extremely bullish’ for Quantinnum.

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ORCL stock has lost 25% year-to-date, while QNT stock fell 6.5% during the same period.

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