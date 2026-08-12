The rally came after SpaceX, in an August 10 letter to the FCC, called for strict rules requiring companies to quickly build and use new spectrum licenses or risk losing them.

SpaceX told regulators that when spectrum becomes available for mobile broadband, direct-to-device connections, or similar uses, operators must hit clear performance targets within two, four, and nine years, or face automatic license cancellation.

The company listed NextNav’s 900 MHz idea among the opportunities that deserve this treatment.

Adding to the day’s momentum, NextNav is set to release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market close.

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NN) jumped as much as 24% on Tuesday, as investors cheered a recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing by SpaceX that highlighted the company’s plans for valuable low-band spectrum.

The rally came after SpaceX, in an August 10 letter to the FCC, called for strict rules requiring companies to quickly build and use new spectrum licenses or risk losing them. SpaceX specifically pointed to NextNav’s proposal for the 900 MHz band as one area where these fast-deployment requirements should apply. The letter referenced recent deals involving SpaceX and others, adding that scarce radio airwaves for wireless services should not sit idle.

NN Stock is now on track for its best day since April.

SpaceX Push for Faster Network Buildouts

SpaceX told regulators that when spectrum becomes available for mobile broadband, direct-to-device connections, or similar uses, operators must hit clear performance targets within two, four, and nine years, or face automatic license cancellation. The company listed NextNav’s 900 MHz idea among the opportunities that deserve this treatment, alongside other bands under review. SpaceX framed the approach as technology-neutral, aimed at speeding services to customers rather than favoring any single provider.

NextNav Welcomes The Attention

NextNav responded positively. Renee Gregory, the company’s vice president of regulatory affairs, said the filing shows growing recognition of the value in these limited spectrum resources and the need to put them to work. She noted that NextNav looks forward to collaborating with stakeholders and the FCC on its solution.

NextNav wants to rework parts of the lower 900 MHz band to create a ground-based network that delivers precise positioning, navigation, and timing—essentially a terrestrial backup and complement to GPS. The system would run on 5G technology, offering benefits for national security, public safety, and the economy without taxpayer funding. The company has long argued this approach modernizes underused spectrum while supporting broader mobile broadband.

Earnings Report Looms

Adding to the day’s momentum, NextNav is set to release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the market close.

According to data from Fiscal AI, NextNav is expected to report revenue of $0.9 million and a loss per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

How Did NN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NN stock rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around SPCX stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory, coupled with ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

A Stocktwits user voiced hopes for a partnership between NextNav and SpaceX.

Another user reads the SpaceX backing as proof that the Elon Musk-led rocket maker wants to buy NextNav’s spectrum.

While NN stock has gained 8% year-to-date, SPCX trades below its post-IPO peak of around $225.

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