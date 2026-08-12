Lumentum Holdings incurred an unadjusted net loss of $7.2 billion in Q4, caused by a one-time, non-cash $7.8 billion charge from converting certain 2026, 2028, and 2029 convertible notes into common shares.

For the quarter ended June 27, net revenue reached $1.01 billion, up 24.5% sequentially and 109% year-over-year, exceeding Wall Street expectations of $987.70 million.

At quarter-end, Lumentum held $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a decrease of $433.9 million from the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 calls for revenue of $1.225 billion to $1.275 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.05 to $4.35.

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) climbed about 3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the optical components maker reported fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results that beat expectations, driven by surging AI demand, and issued strong first-quarter guidance.

However, at the time of writing, the stock pared the gains and traded flat as investors noticed a sequential drop in the company’s cash balance and an unadjusted net loss of $7.2 billion.

Strong Q4 Performance

For the quarter ended June 27, net revenue reached $1.01 billion, up 24.5% sequentially and 109% year-over-year, exceeding Wall Street expectations of $987.70 million. Adjusted diluted EPS was $3.23, above an estimated $2.97 per share. Full-year revenue totaled $3.01 billion, up 83% from the prior year.

Components accounted for 64.5% of Q4 revenue at $649.4 million, while systems contributed $356.9 million. Growth was broad-based, with cloud and AI applications powering the surge.

Unadjusted results showed a net loss of $7.2 billion, or $84.65 per share, for the quarter and $6.9 billion for the full year. This was caused by a one-time, non-cash $7.8 billion charge from converting certain 2026, 2028, and 2029 convertible notes into common shares. The company issued stock to settle the notes, creating an accounting loss because the shares’ value exceeded the notes’ principal. The charge had no cash impact, reduced debt while increasing equity, and was excluded from adjusted measures.

At quarter-end, Lumentum held $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a decrease of $433.9 million from the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Demand Environment

Lumentum, based in San Jose, California, designs photonic technologies that enable high-speed data transmission for AI data centers, cloud computing, and telecom networks. Earlier this year, the company inked a multiyear strategic partnership and $2 billion investment from NVIDIA to supply critical optical technology for AI data centers, and acquired a new U.S. indium-phosphide fab in Greensboro, North Carolina, to expand capacity for AI lasers.

CEO Michael Hurlston said Lumentum sits “at the heart of a secular industry shift” as AI workloads push data-center architects toward optical links. Key drivers include optical circuit switch (OCS) solutions, advancing 1.6T cloud modules, rising demand for ultra-high-power co-packaged optics (CPO) lasers, an initial external laser source (ELS) order, and expanding near-packaged optics (NPO) engagements. These mark early signs of optics penetrating in-rack connectivity and expanding the company’s total addressable market.

The company noted that OCS installations increased by more than 130% year-over-year, initial 1.6T transceiver shipments, record electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) volumes, and pump-laser growth of 80% with new long-term supply deals.

Plans Ahead

Guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 calls for revenue of $1.225 billion to $1.275 billion (midpoint $1.25 billion), adjusted operating margin of 39.5% to 40.5%, and adjusted EPS of $4.05 to $4.35, above an estimated $3.63. Hurlston noted the company is reaching its target model more than a quarter ahead of schedule as AI demand accelerates the trajectory.

How Did Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LITE stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user cheered the company’s quarterly revenue, breaching the $1-billion mark.

Another highlighted that demand for the company’s products is “insatiable.”

LITE stock has more than doubled year-to-date.

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