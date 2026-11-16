Pillows said that the leverage in the market was "probably the most important part" of the sell-off.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows said he would put "much more weight" on the tech sell-off and leverage flush for Bitcoin’s price slide.

Binance’s CZ and Fundstrat’s Tom Lee have both pointed to the IPO as a possible drag on crypto ahead of Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut.

Strive CEO Matt Cole said Bitcoin fell 19% in 50 days before SpaceX's June listing.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest slide has analysts on Wall Street debating whether investors are selling crypto to free up cash for the biggest technology IPO this week. As Anthropic prepares for its public debut, some market watchers have drawn a parallel between Bitcoin’s decline and the lead-up to SpaceX's (SPCX) June listing. However, crypto analyst Ted Pillows pushed back on the theory that Anthropic’s (ANT) IPO was drawing money out of crypto, pointing instead to leverage and exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows as Bitcoin held near $65,000 after bouncing from a low near $62,000.

In a Substack post, Pillows explained that some analysts have compared Anthropic's listing to SpaceX's (SPCX) in June, suggesting investors might be selling other assets to raise cash. "It's possible," he wrote. "But there's no solid evidence that this is a major reason behind the current Bitcoin decline." Pillows said he would put "much more weight" on the tech sell-off, inflation, exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows and the leverage flush.

Bitcoin’s Drop Before SPCX IPO: Is History Repeating Itself?

Matt Cole, CEO of Strive (ASST), said last week that Bitcoin fell 19% in the 50 days leading up to SpaceX's listing. SpaceX started trading on Nasdaq on June 12. Bitcoin kept sliding, bottoming 18 days after the listing, data from Cole showed. Bitcoin was 28% higher than its listing-day close on the 100th day, he said. It wasn't just the IPO pressure at the time. In the same period, concerns that Strategy (MSTR) may be selling Bitcoin hit the market.

Source: @ColeMacro/x

Leverage, ETF Outflows Weighed

Pillows called leverage “probably the most important part of the entire sell-off.” Once Bitcoin started falling, he said, traders betting on higher prices were forced to close their positions, which pushed prices lower still. “A large part of the move was forced selling from traders who simply couldn’t maintain their positions,” he wrote.

ETF investors didn’t step in to buy the dip either. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw over $2 billion in outflows in the last 2 weeks, SoSoValue data showed. According to Coinglass data, short positions made up nearly 64% of Bitcoin liquidations over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s price was down by 0.3% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Is Bitcoin Near Bottom? Pillows Watches $70K

According to Pillows, that left the recovery on shaky grounds. “I wouldn’t call this a confirmed bottom just because we’ve had a bounce,” he wrote. He named $67,500 to $70,000 as Bitcoin’s first key resistance area, and that he was watching for ETF inflows to return, the Coinbase premium to turn positive, and stablecoin supply to stabilize. “If outflows continue and the recent lows break, we could see another leg down,” he said.

The theory Pillows disputed has gained ground recently, with Binance (BNB) founder Changpeng Zhao listing it among possible reasons for Bitcoin’s price slide, and Tom Lee saying retail investors may be cashing out ahead of Anthropic’s debut on Nasdaq.

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