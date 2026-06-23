The gains showed increasing investor interest in companies benefiting from rising demand for AI infrastructure, large-scale chip manufacturing projects, and acquisitions.

Intel shares climbed to a fresh all-time high of $141.45, fueled by growing confidence in its chip manufacturing business.

Keel Infrastructure shares reached a four-year high of $7.37 as investors welcomed its shift from cryptocurrency mining to AI infrastructure.

Apogee Therapeutics shares surged to a record high of $133 after AbbVie agreed to acquire the company in a $10.9 billion all-cash deal.

Intel Corp. (INTC), Keel Infrastructure (KEEL) and Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) each reached new 52-week highs on Monday, highlighting a broader investor shift toward businesses tied to long-term infrastructure, advanced computing and healthcare.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Intel and Keel Infrastructure stocks each gained over 5%, while Apogee Therapeutics stock jumped 46%.

INTC Gains From Manufacturing And Foundry Business Optimism

Intel stock extended its rally, hitting a fresh all-time high of $141.45 as investors reacted positively to new partnerships and a broader rally in AI hardware stocks. The company is also gaining support from renewed confidence in its chip manufacturing business and the possibility of working with major technology companies such as Apple (AAPL).

The stock had already jumped 10.6% on Thursday after President Donald Trump said Apple would use Intel’s foundry services to make some of its chips, marking a major win for Intel’s manufacturing business.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan also boosted investor confidence by saying he is targeting a 10-fold return for shareholders over the next five to 10 years. He highlighted Intel’s work in advanced chip packaging and new technologies as key growth drivers.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

KEEL Rides AI Infrastructure Transition Momentum

Keel Infrastructure stock notched a four-year high of $7.37 on Monday as the market continued to embrace its transformation from a cryptocurrency mining business into an AI-focused infrastructure operator.

The company’s power assets have attracted attention amid rising demand for locations capable of supporting large-scale data center projects. Keel Infrastructure, previously known as Bitcoin miner Bitfarms, shifted its focus to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure in April.

The company is also set to join the Russell 3000 Index on June 29, which has added to positive investor sentiment. Recently, it raised $458 million to support the development of its Panther Creek, Sharon, and Moses Lake data center projects as they move toward the leasing phase.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

APGE Buyout Fuels Rally

Apogee Therapeutics stock delivered the strongest performance among the trio, jumping to a record high of $133 after AbbVie (ABBV) agreed to acquire the biotechnology company for $135.11 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10.9 billion.

The deal places a premium on Apogee’s antibody-based treatment pipeline, including programs targeting inflammatory diseases. Investors saw the acquisition as a sign that large pharmaceutical companies are still looking to buy promising drug programs to support future growth and revenue.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

So far this year, APGE stock gained 75%, while KEEL and INTC stocks surged 183% and 281%, respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<