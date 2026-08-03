Profit-taking, insider selling and valuation concerns weighed on shares but investors remain focused on QNX growth and Alloy Kore's first design win.

BlackBerry stock fell 32% in July, reversing three straight months of gains.

The decline was driven by insider share sales, profit-taking after an 185% rally, and concerns that its valuation had outpaced near-term growth.

BlackBerry regained momentum after CEO John Giamatteo highlighted strong growth in QNX automotive software.

BlackBerry (BB) capped off its worst monthly performance in more than three years in July, even as management reiterated confidence in the growth of its QNX software business. Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s first Alloy Kore design win, expected later this year, as a potential catalyst for shares.

The stock’s reversal comes after a speculative pump that pushed the stock up more than 185% between April and July 15, driven by optimism about its automotive software ambitions and AI opportunities. BB stock fell from $12.83 on July 1 to around $ 7.40 on July 29, snapping three straight months of gains.

What Caused Pressure In BB Stock

BlackBerry drew investor scrutiny after CEO John Giamatteo and other executives sold shares they received through stock awards in July, creating some concerns. However, BlackRock’s disclosure of a 4.4% stake, with more than 25.8 million shares, showed that major institutions still have confidence in the company.

Additionally, profit-taking after its 185% rally from April to early July pushed shares into overbought territory. The pullback happened due to concerns that the stock's valuation had outpaced near-term growth prospects, with investors citing automotive production delays and slower revenue growth despite long-term optimism for QNX and Alloy Kore.

BlackBerry CEO Highlights QNX Growth Across Auto And Robotics

However, momentum started to pick up since July 30 after BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said in an interview that the company's restructuring has sharpened its focus on QNX automotive software and secure communications, highlighting QNX's deployment in 275 million vehicles and expanding partnerships with Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel and Arm.

He also cited strong demand from government customers, rising defense spending and improved cash generation as key drivers of growth. Investors are also looking forward to Alloy Kore platforms’ first design win.

In June, QNX President John Wall said Alloy Kore could generate significantly higher revenue per customer than traditional QNX licensing, with the company expecting to announce its first European design win within the next two months. Developed with Vector, the platform is designed to provide automakers with a software foundation for software-defined vehicles.

What BB Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

A user said, “Incredible tech that crosses unlimited sectors. Unmatched in reliability and security. Bargain share price. So much upside to come. Love it.”

Another user said, “$BB still worth less than 12B? Undervalued, at 12 with no growth priced in.”

BB stock has gained 124% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<