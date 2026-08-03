Constellation Energy, Constellation Energy stock, CEG stock, nuclear stocks, best nuclear stock

Constellation Energy is the world's largest private-sector power producer, with 55 GW of generating capacity across nuclear, natural gas, hydro, wind, solar, and geothermal assets.

It also owns the largest nuclear fleet in the U.S., and its fleet supplies roughly 10% of America's clean electricity.

In July, the company made its first investment in a U.S. SMR developer.

Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) shares climbed higher over the past month, after dropping over 29% in the first half of the year.

Shares of the company were up more than 11% in July, shooting past its nuclear energy counterparts, many of which posted negative returns. Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) was down about 0.3% in July, while Vistra Corp. (VST) lost about 3% in the same time.

Smaller nuclear players like Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and X-Energy Inc. (XE) lost value in double digits.

What Bolstered CEG Stock Higher?

According to the company’s website, Constellation Energy is the world's largest private-sector power producer, with 55 GW of generating capacity across nuclear, natural gas, hydro, wind, solar, and geothermal assets.

It also owns the largest nuclear fleet in the U.S. Its fleet supplies roughly 10% of America's clean electricity, while its retail business serves 2.5 million customer accounts, including 80% of the Fortune 100.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced a series of high-profile AI infrastructure deals. Constellation signed a 20-year agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to purchase the output from the restarted Crane Clean Energy Center (formerly Three Mile Island Unit 1) and a 20-year agreement with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) for 1,121 MW output of the Clinton Clean Energy Center starting in 2027. The company also signed a 380 MW agreement with CyrusOne for a co-located Texas data center, with exclusivity for another 380 MW expansion, demonstrating growing demand for dedicated power from AI facilities.

In July 2026, the company announced a strategic equity investment in Blue Energy, a developer of prefabricated small modular nuclear power plants. The investment marks its first in a U.S. SMR developer.

Meanwhile, management estimates that the company has 147 million MWh of annual nuclear generation available to capture premium pricing through additional long-term contracts and has submitted 5,000 MW of new capacity, including nuclear uprates, natural gas and battery storage, to PJM to meet rising electricity demand.

What Do The Numbers Say?

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, CEG posted strong results, with revenue rising 63.9% year-over-year to $11.12 billion from $6.79 billion.

Adjusted operating earnings increased 28% to $2.74 per share from $2.14 a year earlier, while GAAP earnings jumped to $4.49 per share from $0.38.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted operating earnings guidance of $11 to $12 per share.

According to data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect CEG to post a 28% increase in revenue in the upcoming quarter, pegged at $7.81 billion, while EPS is expected to come in at $2.4, a growth of nearly 26%. CEG will report Q2 results on Aug. 6.

CEG Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CEG stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$CEG really no love for the energy sector right now... Hoping earnings next week will remind people that great things are coming.”

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