The movie had a $927 million global opening, strengthening confidence in Marvel Studios.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” earned $355 million domestically and $572 million internationally.

Disney’s 2026 film slate leans on major franchises including Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Disney is set to announce fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stock gained overnight as investors cheered the strong opening of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” The movie’s strong performance increased confidence in Disney’s film business, showing that its Marvel franchise remains popular and could help the company’s entertainment division recover.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Spectacular Global Debut

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” generated an estimated $355 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales during its first weekend, falling just $2 million short of the record established by “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, according to a CNBC report.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the movie, with Disney involved through its Marvel partnership. The Tom Holland-starring film raked in about $572 million from international markets, including $121 million in China, bringing its global opening to nearly $927 million.

The movie’s success comes as theaters are seeing strong demand from a variety of popular films, including animated movies and major releases from top filmmakers. Walt Disney stock edged 0.5% higher overnight, heading into Monday.

Major Franchises Drive Disney’s Theater Comeback Push

Disney has had a strong movie lineup for 2026, using popular franchises to attract audiences to theaters. The schedule included major releases from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Disney’s live-action studio. “Toy Story 5” started the summer lineup, becoming the highest-grossing film so far this year with $1.065 billion. It was followed by the live-action “Moana,” which opened to about $43.1 million domestically and has earned roughly $240–$260 million globally, falling short of expectations against its $250 million production budget.

“Avengers: Doomsday” is expected to be the biggest holiday release on Dec. 18. The film will bring together major Marvel characters, including heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, as they battle Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

Disney’s 2026 release plan also includes Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu,” giving the company another major franchise release. The lineup reflects Disney’s strategy of using its well-known brands across movies, streaming platforms, and merchandise to maintain audience engagement.

Disney+ Rebuild Could Decide The Future Of Disney’s Stock Story

According to a Bloomberg report, Disney is focusing on strengthening Disney+ under CEO Josh D’Amaro by improving the platform, adding more content, and making it a central hub for entertainment, sports, and Disney experiences.

Disney’s streaming business has moved from heavy losses toward profitability after cost cuts, pricing changes and the launch of ad-supported plans. The company hopes a stronger Disney+ will boost investor confidence after years of stock pressure.

The entertainment giant will report its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Analysts see $25.41 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.85 per share, according to Fiscal AI data.

DIS stock has slid 15% year-to-date.

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