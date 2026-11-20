AMD extended its slide for a second day after reports questioned its China business even though analysts see little merit in the allegations.

AMD stock shed 7.7% the previous day after Hunterbrook said the chipmaker’s China exposure makes it vulnerable and took a short position.

AMD said it remains in compliance with U.S. laws.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer called the short seller report a ‘hitjob.’

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell more than 5% in early premarket trading on Friday, extending a selloff after reports questioned its ties to China even as the chipmaker said it remains in compliance with U.S. laws.

“AMD complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations,” a company spokesperson told Bloomberg. “We remain focused on serving our customers and upholding the highest standards of integrity.”

Hunterbrook Media, affiliated with Hunterbrook Capital, said in a report on Thursday that AMD’s exposure to the Chinese market leaves it vulnerable to more U.S. chip export restrictions.

Hunterbrook Capital simultaneously disclosed a short position in AMD stock, which fell 7.7% on Thursday.

The issue came close on the heels of the crisis at Nvidia, whose CEO Jensen Huang was booted out after his disclosure of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Since last week, the U.S. has announced new restrictions on advanced AI technology for Chinese end users and is investigating Huang’s dealings and risk exposure.

Analysts See Little Merit In AMD Allegations

“We believe the shortseller's attack on AMD does not hold up to close scrutiny,” CNBC analyst Jim Cramer said on X.

“I agree with AMD when it says ‘the claims misrepresent AMD's business practices and relationships…’ We would buy it if we could for the trust.”

In a follow-on post, he called the short seller report a “hitjob.” He wrote, “At one point the author says he doesn't even know if any of what's he's charging AMD with is wrong! But this is such a crummy tape...nothing you can do other than buy some when you can, like we will for my charitable trust, and thank the shortseller for a discount back to where it was before that amazing quarter.”

The Futurum Group Daniel Newman called the report “an opportunistic move when the market and the AI trade is most fragile.”

“Market wants any reason to sell. Shorts can have a field day with this. But that doesn't make these reports accurate whatsoever,” he said on X.

Retail View On AMD

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for AMD remained ‘bullish’ for a second day on Friday. “$AMD Clear manipulation to bring this down but it’s so strong,” said a trader.

Another wrote: “$AMD Hunterbrook has a financial incentive to push a bearish narrative. Allegations aren’t proof of wrongdoing. AMD’s long term AI growth story remains compelling and I’m not letting short seller headlines shake my conviction.”

As of the last close, AMD stock is up 128% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<