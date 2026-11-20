Analyst Michael Tyndall raised Tesla’s rating to ‘Hold’ from ‘Reduce’ and increased its price target by 129% to $359, according to The Fly.

HSBC sees limited further downside for Tesla shares due to merger speculation likely dominating headlines.

The firm values Tesla at $507 per share under the acquisition scenario and $212 per share under a standalone scenario.

If the merger goes through, it could reportedly be announced in December 2026 or early 2027.

Tesla (TSLA) received an upgrade and a significant price target hike from HSBC on Friday, based on the potential merger with SpaceX (SPCX), but the firm said the strategic benefits of combining the Elon Musk-led companies appear ‘limited.’

TSLA shares were down nearly 2% at the time of writing.

TSLA Has Limited Downside Due To Merger Narrative

Analyst Michael Tyndall raised Tesla’s rating to ‘Hold’ from ‘Reduce’ and increased its price target to $359 from $157, according to TheFly. This updated price target still represents a 2.4% downside from current levels.

Tyndall believes the strategic logic of a Tesla-SpaceX merger is limited, arguing that the two companies serve different customers. The brokerage assumes that strengthening Musk’s control could be a key motivation behind the potential deal.

However, with merger speculation likely to dominate investor discussions, HSBC sees limited further downside for Tesla shares.

Under the acquisition scenario, HSBC values Tesla at $507 per share, assuming a 33% premium to the stock’s 30-day average price. Its standalone fundamentals-based valuation stands at $212 per share, according to an Investing.com report.

Merger Faces A Hurdle

On Wednesday, Musk said Tesla and SpaceX would probably be better together, citing growing overlap in artificial intelligence and robotics. Last month, Musk confirmed that both companies had formed special committees of independent directors to explore a potential merger. The merger could reportedly be announced in December 2026 or early 2027.

However, he cautioned that a deal was far from certain, as it would require approval from holders of at least 50% of all outstanding Tesla shares, which he described as a big hurdle.

Retail Turns ‘Bearish’ On TSLA

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

However, one user said they see significant upside potential if the support holds and momentum starts to turn.

View this Stocktwits post

TSLA shares have declined more than 14.5% so far in 2026, underperforming all but Nvidia (NVDA) in the Magnificent 7 cohort.

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