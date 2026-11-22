The week brings results from several closely watched companies across technology, retail and crypto-related sectors, alongside updates on U.S. economic growth and inflation.

Investors will be watching a fresh batch of corporate earnings this week for clues on spending trends, demand across the technology sector, and more.

On the economic front, investors will get a second estimate of third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, offering another read on the pace of economic growth.

October's Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, will also be closely watched for signs of progress on inflation.

Wall Street heads into a shortened holiday-week trading session with investors juggling a fresh batch of corporate earnings, key economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve officials as they look for clues on the economy's trajectory and the central bank's next move.

The week brings results from several closely watched companies across technology, retail and crypto-related sectors, alongside updates on U.S. economic growth and inflation.

With markets continuing to weigh the outlook for interest rates, the incoming data could offer fresh insight into where the economy and risk appetite are headed.

HPE, DELL, ZM, BBY Earnings In Focus

Investors will be watching a fresh batch of corporate earnings this week for clues on spending trends, demand across the technology sector and how companies are navigating an evolving macroeconomic environment.

Results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)n and Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) could offer fresh insight into enterprise IT spending, AI infrastructure demand and the outlook for software and cloud-related businesses.

Meanwhile, Best Buy Co. Inc.'s (BBY) quarterly results will put the consumer electronics sector in focus, with investors looking for updates on consumer spending, product demand and the company's outlook heading into the holiday shopping season.

The earnings slate also includes ZenaTech Inc. (ZENA) and CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), adding further interest across emerging technology and cryptocurrency-linked stocks.

Wall Street expects Dell to report earnings per share of $6.55 on revenue of $49.27 billion during the August-October quarter, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Analysts estimate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise could report an EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $14.43 billion during the August-October quarter.

Other companies set to report their latest quarterly results this week are Symbotic Inc. (SYM), Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), Kohl’s Corp. (KSS), Workday Inc. (WDAY), Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) and HP Inc. (HP), among others.

GDP, PCE Inflation And Fed Commentary In Focus

On the economic front, investors will get a second estimate of third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, offering another read on the pace of economic growth. The update comes as markets continue to assess whether the economy is holding up amid shifting expectations for monetary policy and the broader outlook.

October's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, will also be closely watched for signs of progress on inflation.

Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak, potentially offering fresh insight into policymakers' assessment of the economy, inflation and the interest-rate outlook.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) declined 0.44% in Friday’s after-hours session, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.19%.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<