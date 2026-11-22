Both short and long clusters are within 3% of Ethereum’s current price, so a small move either way could decide which side gets squeezed first.

CoinGlass data showed some $33.6 million of bets on an Ethereum rally just below its price.

Higher up is a bigger pile of bets against Ethereum.

Ethereum has not lost ground to Bitcoin despite the recent crash, said Michaël van de Poppe.

Ethereum (ETH) traders are under pressure as leveraged positions on the asset are at risk of being liquidated by small price swings. Bears may be forced to cover their shorts if Ethereum pumps up, but bulls could be exposed to further declines. The pressure arrives at a time when macro analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that the token is holding "incredibly positive" in comparison to Bitcoin (BTC)."

According to Coinglass data heatmap, bullish bets worth around $33.6 million sat at $1,637. Ethereum traded near $1,660 early on Sunday, just shy of 1.7%, at which the token rose further. The biggest risk comes from traders who borrowed money to bet on gains. They are the closest bunch of positions to the price on the CoinGlass chart.

When those bets are forced closed, those positions are liquidated. That selling can push the price down and push more traders out below.

Ethereum liquidation heat map. | Source: Coinglass

The money side is the flip side of the trade. Data from CoinGlass showed some $39.6 million worth of bets against Ethereum sitting at $1,705, or around 2.4% above the price.

Ethereum’s price was up over 1% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETH remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, chatter around it dropped to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Those traders would have to buy back in order to climb to that level. That buying could give Ethereum a short-term boost, although any jump could fade as soon as the forced buying ends.

Both clusters are within 3% of price, so a small move either way could decide which side gets squeezed first.

Ethereum Holds Against Bitcoin

While Ethereum's positioning remained in dicey territory, macro analyst Michaël van de Poppe described the token's resilience against Bitcoin as "incredibly positive."

In a post on X, Van de Poppe, founder of MN Capital, said that he has rarely seen Bitcoin fall by more than 30% in less than two weeks while Ethereum held its value against it.

Source: @CryptoMichNL/x

The ratio indicates how much Bitcoin can be bought with one Ethereum token. When it goes up, Ethereum is doing better than Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, the ratio was 0.0281 and has hovered around that mark despite a steep slide in Bitcoin since mid-November. This is not to say that Ethereum was untouched by the sell-off, as its dollar price dropped in tandem with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin traded around $59,040, up over 1% over the past 24 hours. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BTC trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

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