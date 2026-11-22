During a CNBC interview, Zitron said the AI infrastructure boom is increasingly dependent on just two companies, OpenAI and Anthropic.

Zitron argued that the Anthropic IPO provided venture capital investors an opportunity to cash out rather than signaling the beginning of another transformative public-market success story.

He also pointed to Anthropic's enormous compute commitments and questioned how OpenAI would finance its ambitions in the coming months.

Zitron argued that the concentration of AI demand among a handful of companies makes the broader infrastructure investment story increasingly fragile.

AI skeptic Ed Zitron believes the recent sell-off in AI stocks could be far from over, pointing to mounting financing concerns, concentrated demand and what he sees as troubling signals across the AI infrastructure ecosystem.

During a CNBC interview, the EZRA Primary Research CEO also took aim at Anthropic (ANT) IPO, calling it an "exit liquidity" event for venture capital investors as questions mount over how the AI boom is being financed.

Anthropic IPO Was ‘Exit Liquidity,’ Zitron Says

Zitron argued that the Anthropic IPO provided venture capital investors an opportunity to cash out rather than signaling the beginning of another transformative public-market success story.

"They sold this as the next Google and really it's just another way to dump venture capital onto the unsuspecting retail investor," he said.

Calling the IPO a "liquidity event," Zitron said he believes the AI market remains vulnerable to further bad news.

"I hate to say it, but I think things are only going to keep going down from here," he said, adding that he doesn't know how steep the decline could be.

But the growing number of worrying signals, he argued, suggests investors may not have seen the worst of the AI trade's turbulence yet.

Zitron Questions AI Demand

Zitron said the AI infrastructure boom is increasingly dependent on just two companies, OpenAI and Anthropic, raising concerns about what happens if either company's spending slows.

"Without OpenAI, we're looking at 40% to 50% of all compute demand evaporating," Zitron said, arguing that the industry lacks another major customer capable of sustaining the current buildout.

He also pointed to Anthropic's enormous compute commitments and questioned how OpenAI would finance its ambitions in the coming months.

"How does OpenAI make it through the next 6 months is the question," he said.

Zitron argued that the concentration of AI demand among a handful of companies makes the broader infrastructure investment story increasingly fragile, particularly as the industry continues pouring billions into data centers and computing capacity.

He also cited data from Ramp suggesting that 80% of OpenAI and Anthropic's revenue comes from just 1% of their customers, whom he described as venture-backed startups that are largely unprofitable.

"This whole thing, this is a glass onion," Zitron said. "It is seemingly so big, so beautiful, I'm going to make our stock market run, except there's really not much under it."

Nvidia's Financing Relationships, Oracle's Reassurances Raise Red Flags

Zitron also raised concerns about Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) financing relationships across the AI ecosystem, alleging that the chipmaker is "horrendously dependent on circular financing" on a scale that investors may not yet understand.

He pointed to an SEC investigation into Nvidia, while also questioning Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) public reassurances about its ability to fund AI data center projects tied to OpenAI.

"Something very strange is happening here," Zitron said, referring to developments involving Nvidia, Oracle and the broader AI infrastructure market.

He also warned that neocloud providers, including CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) and Nebius Group NV (NBIS), face financing risks because of their dependence on Nvidia, interest rates and customer prepayments to fund infrastructure expansion.

If those prepayments fail to cover construction and operating costs, Zitron questioned how these companies would generate the cash needed to sustain their businesses.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, gained 1.11%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.53%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) surged 0.94%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) declined over 6% on Friday, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) fell nearly 7%.

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