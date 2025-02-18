Vulcan Materials Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2025 Growth Outlook: Retail’s Bullish

Vulcan Materials Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2025 Growth Outlook: Retail’s Bullish
Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Vulcan Materials (VMC) stock gained about 2.5% during morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The largest U.S. producer of construction aggregates posted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.78, according to Stocktwits data. 

Revenue rose 1% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.85 billion, slightly above the expected $1.81 billion.

Vulcan's fourth-quarter (Q4) gross profit increased 13% to $537 million, with gross profit margin expanding 3%. Gross profit grew 13% to $537 million.

Aggregates segment’s gross profit rose 15% to $486 million, marking its 11th consecutive quarter of YoY growth.

Asphalt and concrete operations delivered $46 million in gross profit, up 29% from the prior year.

For 2025, Vulcan expects net earnings between $1.01 billion and $1.17 billion.

The company forecasts a third consecutive year of double-digit growth in aggregates cash gross profit per ton and 3% to 5% growth in aggregates shipments. 

Pricing is also expected to remain strong, with a 5% to 7% increase in freight-adjusted aggregates pricing.

CEO Tom Hill noted that moderating inflation and a strong pricing environment would help drive further profit expansion. Vulcan plans $750 million to $800 million in capital spending for maintenance and growth initiatives in 2025.

Screenshot 2025-02-18 094104.png Vulcan Materials Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.18 as of 9:40 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

Vulcan Materials' stock has gained 4.7% this year and has risen around 7% over the past year. 

