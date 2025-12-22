Bitcoin emerged as the top choice in a social media poll reposted by gold advocate Peter Schiff, despite gold trading at record highs.

The poll asked participants to allocate a hypothetical $100,000 entirely to Bitcoin, gold, or silver, with funds locked until Dec. 19, 2028.

Bitcoin captured about 61% of votes in Schiff’s repost, outpacing gold at 22% and silver at roughly 18%.

Gold prices reached a new all-time high near $4,397 per ounce on Sunday night.

Bitcoin (BTC) emerged as the preferred choice in a closely watched social media poll reposted by longtime gold advocate Peter Schiff on Sunday night, even as gold and silver prices pushed to fresh all-time highs.

The poll, originally posted by real estate investor and Bitcoin proponent Grant Cardone, asked participants how they would allocate a hypothetical $100,000 under the conditions that the full amount must be invested in either Bitcoin, gold, or silver and held until Dec. 19, 2028, with no option to exit early.

Gold’s price hit a fresh record high of $4,397 per ounce on Sunday, according to TradingView. The SPDR Gold Share ETF (GLD) was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment trending in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) was also among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits as silver prices hit a record high of around $69.43 on Sunday night. Retail sentiment around the fund was in 'bullish' territory over the past day, accompanied by 'high' levels of chatter.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price on Sunday night was around 30% below its record high of over $126,000 seen in October. The apex cryptocurrency was trading at around $88,800, up 0.9% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around BTC was trending in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone over the past day, with chatter at ‘low’ levels.

Bitcoin Holds Majority Share

In Cardone's original poll, 69% of 5,553 respondents chose Bitcoin. Schiff’s repost has since attracted more than 26,000 votes, with Bitcoin currently holding 60.9% of the total. Gold followed with 22%, while silver accounted for 17.6%.

Cardone replied to Schiff’s post, saying he would “never” add silver or gold to his portfolio, arguing that they resemble real estate and lack scarcity.

Peter Schiff's poll asking traders to choose between Bitcoin, gold, and silver. | Source: @PeterSchiff/@GrantCardone/X

Gold Prices Rally

Gold prices pushed to fresh highs on central-bank buying and rising geopolitical risk, with investors increasingly confident that global interest rates are close to peaking. The Federal Reserve is expected to purchase $6.8 billion in Treasury bills on Monday, a routine operation that has not had a meaningful impact on crypto markets.

For Schiff, a consistent critic of Bitcoin, the exercise highlights what he often describes as speculative enthusiasm detached from fundamentals.

