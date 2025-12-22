Tron went against the tide, while the crypto market saw little under $250 million in total liquidations.

The Federal Reserve’s upcoming $6.8 billion T-bill purchase due Monday did not seem to improve market sentiment.

Traders believe the purchase is part of routine liquidity management rather than quantitative easing (QE).

Reddit discussions highlight that Bitcoin usually reacts to prolonged liquidity expansion instead of short-term liquidity operations.

Bitcoin (BTC) held in a tight range on Sunday night as traders seemed to remain in a risk-averse position. Market watchers stayed uncertain about whether the Fed's anticipated $6.8 billion T-bill buy on Monday could improve liquidity for crypto.

Bitcoin’s price traded for roughly $88,633, up about 0.7% over the last 24 hours. CoinGlass data showed a continued risk-off positioning with over $46.42 million in BTC liquidations in the previous day, including $15.65 million in long positions and $30.79 million in short positions. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin stayed in ‘extremely bearish,’ and with ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Uncertainty Among Crypto Traders

The Federal Reserve is reportedly going to purchase a T-Bill worth $6.8 billion on Monday, which the market regards as a standard means of managing liquidity, rather than interpreting it as a step toward Quantitative Easing (QE). Crypto traders claim that the purchase is too insignificant to impact the crypto market. The move could assist with short-term funding stress, but it doesn't really improve dollar liquidity. Many market watchers are still deleveraging.

On Reddit, most traders believe Bitcoin reacts to long-term increases in liquidity, not short-term ones. Until there are clearer indications of broader easing, the focus stays on dollar liquidity, overnight repo rates, and derivatives positioning for signals of a more favorable background.

Traders and investors discuss the Fed's upcoming T-bill buy on Reddit.

Deleveraging Persists Across The Altcoin Market

The altcoin sector saw a light rebound. Ethereum (ETH) was up around 1.8% over the last 24 hours, trading close to $3,012, although it still led the way in liquidation flows. Ethereum saw about $41.61 million in total liquidations, with $31.36 million in shorts and $10.25 million in long positions. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory. Chatter around the token improved from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ over the past day.

Solana, XRP, DOGE Hold Stable, As Tron Remains Bullish

Solana (SOL) traded at $126.28, up over 0.9% from the day before. SOL saw around $7.35 million in liquidations, with $2.89 million in long positions and $4.45 million in short positions. Retail sentiment around Solana remained in ‘bearish’ territory with ‘low’ levels of chatter over the past day on Stocktwits.

Ripple (XRP) fell slightly to approximately $1.93, down 0.3% in the last 24 hours. Liquidations stood around $2.1 million, with long-side unwinds making up $1.26 million. Retail sentiment around Ripple remained in ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits over the past day, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) was approximately $0.1317, up about 0.7% over the day, with $2.15 million in liquidations. Retail sentiment around Dogecoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits over the past day, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Binance Coin (BNB) stayed around $855.50, about 0.7% higher than 24 hours ago. Liquidations were low, at around $362,000, mainly on the short side. Retail sentiment around Binance Coin remained in ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits over the past day, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

Cardano (ADA) fell to $0.3685, down 0.5% over the day. The market saw almost $1.25 million in liquidations on ADA, primarily from long positions, as traders continued to cut back on their exposure. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around Cradano stayed in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by ‘low’ levels of chatter.

TRON (TRX) was trading at about $0.2887, moving 1.9% higher in the last 24 hours. Liquidations remained low, at less than $1 million. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment stayed in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day with ‘normal’ levels of chatter.

The overall crypto market saw liquidations of slightly under $250 million in the last 24 hours, which shows that deleveraging is still ongoing.

