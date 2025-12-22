Saylor’s Strategy has purchased more than 10,600 Bitcoin in each of its past two weekly buys, marking its highest pace of accumulation since July.

The signal comes with Bitcoin trading near $88,500, staying range-bound over the past week.

Retail sentiment around both Strategy and Bitcoin remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory on Stocktwits, with subdued message volume.

Investors are watching whether the latest signal points to sustained buying or a tactical shift tied to balance sheet considerations.

Strategy (MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor on Sunday added ‘green dots’ to his famed ‘orange dots’ signal ahead of the company’s weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase update, typically released on Mondays.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Saylor wrote, “Green dots beget orange dots,” a phrase widely interpreted by investors as a signal for additional Bitcoin accumulation by Strategy. The company has purchased more than 10,600 Bitcoin in each of its past two weekly buys, marking its highest accumulation pace since July.

Source: @saylor/X

MSTR’s stock edged 0.13% higher in after-hours trade on Sunday, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trending in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ levels of chatter.

What Are Green Dots?

The ‘orange dots’ have become shorthand within the crypto community for Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases, referencing the orange markers Saylor uses on publicly shared charts to indicate each treasury addition.

With Bitcoin prices holding near recent ranges and broader risk sentiment subdued, investors will be watching closely to see whether Saylor’s latest signal translates into another sizable accumulation.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $88,500 on Sunday night, up 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency was also trending in the ‘extremely bearish’ zone over the past day, with chatter at ‘low’ levels.

Saylor initially teased ‘green dots’ in a post three weeks ago, stating “what if we start adding green dots?” with many speculating what it could mean.

Source: @saylor/X

Analysts later clarified that the green dotted line represents Strategy’s average Bitcoin purchase price. The figure is a rolling cost basis that updates only when the company adds to its holdings, rather than tracking Bitcoin’s spot price or offering any directional forecast.

With each new acquisition, the line shifts depending on whether Bitcoin was bought above or below the prior average.

Read also: ARK Invest Slows Trading Spree But Can’t Quit Coinbase

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<