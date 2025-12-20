Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality, a regional healthcare provider, is launching its Initial Public Offering. The company has already secured over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors at the upper price band.

Gujarat-based healthcare company Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has received a strong vote of confidence from institutional investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The company on Friday announced that it has raised over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors, just days before the public issue opens.

The anchor round comes as the company prepares to enter the primary market later this month.

Shares Allotted at Upper Price Band

As per its exchange filing, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality allotted 87,73,120 equity shares at Rs 114 per share, which is the upper end of the IPO price band. The anchor allocation helped the company mop up more than Rs 100 crore ahead of the public issue.

Who Are the Anchor Investors?

Several well-known domestic and overseas funds participated in the anchor book. These include Venus Investments VCC – Venus Stellar Fund, Khandelwal Finance Private Limited, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Citadel Capital Fund, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund PCC – Arnesta Global Fund 1, Zeta Global Funds – Zeta Series C Fund PC, Innovative Vision Fund, Religo Commodities Ventures Trust, and Sunrise Investment Trust.

Market participants view strong anchor participation as a positive signal for investor sentiment ahead of the IPO opening.

Gujarat Kidney IPO: Key Dates and Structure

The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of up to 2.20 crore equity shares. At the upper price band, the total issue size stands at Rs 250.8 crore.

The public issue will open for subscription on Monday, December 22, 2025, and close on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 128 equity shares, and in multiples thereafter.

How the Issue Is Reserved

The IPO is being offered through the book-building route. As per the issue structure, up to 75% of the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while non-institutional investors and retail individual investors will get up to 15% and 10%, respectively.

Lead Manager and Registrar

The issue is being managed by Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited, which is acting as the book-running lead manager. MUFG Intime India Limited has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

What the Company Does

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is a regional healthcare provider based in central Gujarat. The company operates a network of mid-sized multi-speciality hospitals, focusing mainly on secondary and tertiary healthcare services.

Its offerings include surgical procedures, super-speciality treatments, integrated diagnostic services (both in-house and through partners), and pharmacy facilities, providing end-to-end healthcare solutions to patients.

Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP Today

In the grey market, shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality are currently trading at a premium of Rs 7, according to Investorgain. This puts the grey market premium (GMP) at +7.