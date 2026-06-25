Retail traders cited Novo CEO Mike Doustdar’s comment that Novo could afford a $20B, $30B or $40B deal if it was “worth it.”

Viking launched a Phase 1 trial for VK3019, a new weight-loss candidate.

The move has revived buyout speculation, with retail traders naming Novo Nordisk as a possible suitor.

Traders also pointed to Pfizer’s acquisition of Metsera as evidence that Big Pharma remains hungry for peptide-based obesity assets.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) are drawing fresh buyout buzz after the company expanded its weight-loss pipeline, with traders speculating that upcoming third-quarter data on VK2735 could boost Big Pharma interest and potentially put Novo Nordisk among the suitors.

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VKTX stock is eyeing its best week in nearly two years after Viking launched a Phase 1 trial of VK3019, an investigational dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist being developed for weight loss. However, the bigger investor focus remains VK2735, with maintenance dosing data expected in the third quarter.

Traders Look To Q3 VK2735 Maintenance Data

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for VKTX was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

VKTX sentiment and message volume as of June 24 | Source: Stocktwits

One trader said that strong results could validate prior Phase 2 data, “de-risk” Phase 3, and potentially trigger a buyout “very soon after,” with speculation of a deal that could exceed $200 per share if a bidding war develops. Viking is running Phase 3 Vanquish studies of subcutaneous VK2735 in obesity and overweight patients, including adults with obesity and adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Viking is also advancing an oral tablet version of VK2735 and plans to begin a Phase 3 obesity trial for the oral formulation later this year. The company has said having both oral and injectable versions of the same active ingredient could be a key differentiator.

Retail Traders Float $40B VKTX Deal

Retail traders also focused on Novo CEO Mike Doustdar’s comments at the JPMorgan conference in January, where he said Novo could afford a large acquisition: “There is no next amount. It could be $20 billion, it could be $30 billion, it could be $40 billion. We could afford it. But it has to be worth it,” Doustdar said.

One user said “$40 billion will close the deal,” while another said that recent comments from Doustdar and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla show “how extreme GLP acquisition premiums have become.”

Traders also cited Pfizer’s Metsera acquisition as proof that Big Pharma’s appetite for peptide-based obesity assets remains strong. One user said that Viking and Kailera are “almost certainly” on Novo’s shortlist, while another said that Novo could partner with Viking first before eventually buying it.

Others predicted that Viking, Structure, and Kailera could all be acquired by mid-2027, as Big Pharma seeks greater exposure to obesity. Notably, there is no confirmed deal or partnership between Viking and Novo.

VKTX Trial Targets Weight Loss Safety Data

Viking said that the VK3019 Phase 1 study will evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy adults with a BMI of at least 30, and will also explore body weight changes after a single dose.

“Therapies that target amylin and calcitonin receptors may potentially be used alone or in combination with GLP-1 or dual GLP-1/GIP agonists,” CEO Brian Lian said, adding that broader options are needed for “safe and sustainable weight loss.” Viking said that preclinical data showed reduced food intake and body weight in animal models, including reductions of up to 8% at 72 hours compared with controls.

VKTX stock has risen 41% over the past year.

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