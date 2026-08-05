Investors backed AI-driven growth across infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud software sectors.

Dell stock hit a record $476.90 as demand for AI servers and enterprise technology upgrades boosted investor confidence.

SentinelOne stock rallied as AI security demand grew and the company expanded its AWS partnership.

Datadog stock reached a record high of $289.90 ahead of Q2 earnings as Canaccord raised its price target, citing strong growth.

Dell Technologies (DELL), SentinelOne (S), and Datadog (DDOG) shares climbed to new 52-week highs on Tuesday, showing that the artificial intelligence boom is expanding beyond semiconductor companies into areas such as computing infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud platforms.

Dell stock gained over 8%, while SentinelOne and Datadog stocks climbed 4% and 5%, respectively.

Dell’s AI Infrastructure Push

Dell’s stock surged to a record high of $476.90 as investors have focused on growing demand from large cloud operators and enterprises seeking advanced server systems, particularly high-density platforms designed for AI workloads.

The company is also benefiting from broader technology upgrades as businesses modernize older hardware and storage environments. Dell has also backed Volta Infra Holdings, a newly launched artificial intelligence cloud company, with founder and CEO Michael Dell serving as a technology partner, supplying equipment for Volta’s data center operations as the company builds out its AI cloud infrastructure.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

SentinelOne’s AI Security Push Drives Investor Optimism

SentinelOne stock reached a year high of $21.06, supported by stronger annual recurring revenue trends and new AI security capabilities. The company is expanding its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), combining SentinelOne’s AI security technology with AWS’s Amazon Bedrock AgentCore platform. The goal is to give companies a single place to monitor AI activity, control risks, and respond to security issues.

The company has recently expanded its AI security offerings to help businesses find and stop cyber threats faster. Its Wayfinder Frontier AI Services combines advanced AI models and cybersecurity experts to identify risks, prioritize threats, and help fix security issues before attacks happen. SentinelOne has also introduced more automated security features through its Singularity Platform.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Analyst Raises Datadog Price Target On Strong Growth Signals

Datadog stock touched a record high of $289.90 ahead of its scheduled Aug. 6 second-quarter earnings announcement. Analysts at Canaccord increased the price target for DDOG to $295 from $250 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm said Datadog’s business outlook remains strong, although the stock’s valuation could make further gains more challenging ahead of Q2 results.

According to Fiscal AI data, analysts see Q2 revenue of $1.07 billion and earnings of $0.58 per share.

Canaccord highlighted strong performance in Q1, including the company’s fastest usage growth since early 2022, record additions to annual recurring revenue, and more than double the new customer bookings. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, DELL and DDOG stocks have surged 271% and 111%, respectively, while S stock has gained over 39%.

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