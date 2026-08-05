CEO Eric DeMarco emphasized hypersonics, space and unmanned systems as key long-term growth drivers amid increasing U.S. defense spending.

Kratos Q2 revenue and EPS topped Wall Street expectations, driven by its Government Solutions and Valkyrie-focused Unmanned Systems businesses.

Strong bookings and demand prompted the company to raise its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

DeMarco said Kratos is pursuing new hypersonic and rocket system contracts while benefiting from increased Pentagon funding.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) stock gained overnight Tuesday after the defense contractor reported strong second-quarter (Q2) results, with CEO Eric DeMarco highlighting the company's hypersonics business as a key long-term growth driver. He pointed to rising U.S. defense spending, expanding contract opportunities and increasing global demand for advanced missile capabilities as factors supporting the business's outlook.

Kratos Raises Outlook After Strong Q2 Revenue Growth

Kratos posted Q2 revenue of $458.8 million, up 30.5% year-on-year. Adjusted earnings reached $0.21 per share, nearly doubling from last year, both surpassing the analysts’ consensus estimates of $411.24 million and $0.15 earnings per share, respectively.

Kratos’ Government Solutions division led the company’s growth, generating $379.7 million in revenue, up 36.4%. Its Unmanned Systems business also grew, posting $79.1 million in revenue, helped by increased activity around the Valkyrie platform.

Kratos reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1-to-1 during the quarter, reflecting bookings of $492.2 million. Over the past 12 months, bookings totaled nearly $2 billion. Kratos raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion.

Kratos Defense stock traded over 3%overnight, extending four straight days of gains.

Kratos CEO Sees Hypersonics, Space And Unmanned Systems Fueling Growth

During the Q2 earnings call, DeMarco said Kratos is pursuing multiple hypersonic and rocket system contracts that could be awarded by year-end, adding that recent funding wins and $7 billion in estimates federal spending on the Mach-TB program have raised confidence in the segment's long-term growth prospects.

“There is not only a drone missile and space arms race underway, but also a hypersonic arms race, each of which Kratos intends on supporting the Department to win.”

DeMarco said its hypersonic business generated roughly $200 million in revenue during 2025 and is tracking toward approximately $400 million in 2026. He expects the operation to reach at least $700 million in revenue during 2027, potentially making it the company's largest business.

Beyond hypersonics, DeMarco said Kratos' satellite command-and-control and space domain awareness operations continue to expand and could deliver stronger profit margins as space becomes increasingly important to national security.

“Kratos Unmanned Systems business had a solid Q2, and we expect to receive an additional Marine Corps Valkyrie order by the end of this year. It was reported that in recently released Marine Corp budget justification documents that Marines plan to spend $1.28 billion on their CCA program over the relevant 5-year period.”

What Are KTOS Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “Growth was broad-based across unmanned systems, hypersonics, propulsion, tactical drones, space, microwave electronics, and defense solutions, reflecting accelerating demand as the U.S. and its allies increase defense spending.”

Another user said, “we've burned through 4/5ths of our THAAD missles in this stupid f****** war, you know how much money Kratos is about to make helping replenish those stockpiles, while doing business as usual.. like come on.”

KTOS stock has cratered 31% year-to-date.

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