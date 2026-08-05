Palantir’s tech is “differentiated and hard to reproduce with frontier model solutions or cloud platforms today,” Morningstar said.

Several analysts, including Goldman Sachs and Citi, raised their price targets on PLTR after the company’s Q2 report.

Palantir’s Q2 sales nearly doubled to $1.94 billion, with U.S. commercial sales surging 149% and U.S. government sales rising 90%.

Stocktwits sentiment for PLTR remained ‘extremely bullish’ for a second day.

Analysts rushed to raise price targets and praise Palantir after the AI data analytics company’s latest blowout earnings report sent the stock soaring, though shares pared some gains in the overnight session.

PLTR stock rose 29.5% on Tuesday, its best move since February 2024, and dropped 2% in the overnight session.

Palantir delivered exceptional growth with revenue acceleration, a significant increase to 2026 guidance, and strong U.S. commercial momentum, while results showed no signs of competitive pressures affecting performance, UBS said in an investor note. The investment bank raised its price target to $220 from $200.

“We see the business thesis strengthening as customers demand model portability, data sovereignty, and governed actions in artificial intelligence deployments, but we believe the share price is adequately capturing,” Morningstar said in its note, while maintaining its $153 price target.

“We believe Palantir’s ontology — the topological map that automates advanced decisioning by connecting customers’ data silos— is differentiated and hard to reproduce with frontier model solutions or cloud platforms today,” the research firm said.

Jefferies, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, Mizuho, and Northland also raised price targets. Currently, 21 out of 32 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ or higher, nine rate it ‘Hold,’ and two rate it ‘Sell’ or lower, per Koyfin. Their average price target of $187.16 implies a 15% upside from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Retail View On PLTR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PLTR was ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged since the company issued its earnings report, although traders questioned whether the stock pump would last.

“$PLTR catalyst is AI sovereignty demand, with commercial revenue surging… A 30% jump in prices is a major reset, while the stock is only flat over 12 months,” a trader said. “Bullish fundamentals, but near-term upside now needs fresh guidance or filings.”

Tuesday’s rally inflicted roughly $3 billion in paper losses on short sellers, according to S3 Partners. Short interest in Palantir has risen this year and stood at 3.2% of outstanding shares as of Tuesday, according to Koyfin.

Palantir’s Q2 Recap

Palantir’s second-quarter sales nearly doubled to $1.94 billion, with U.S. commercial sales surging 149% and U.S. government sales rising 90%. The top and bottom lines comfortably beat expectations of $1.81 billion in revenue and EPS of $0.35.

Palantir’s adjusted operating margin reached 62% with an adjusted gross margin of 86% for the second quarter of 2026, driven by strong commercial momentum and AI demand.

The company also raised its 2026 revenue forecast to a range of $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, up from a prior top-end range of around $7.66 billion – representing annual growth of about 82% and beating a consensus estimate of $7.72 billion.

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