Clear Street analyst Brian Dobson raised the price target on Hut 8 to $170 from $148 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 68% from the stock’s last close.

The analyst said that he remains positive on Hut 8 as AI infrastructure demand concentrates with operators that control power, and believes the market underappreciates the platform behind two commercialized campuses.

As per data from Koyfin, Hut 8 shares have a 12-month average price target of $158, implying an upside of about 56% from its last close.

The company posted a loss of $1.27 per share on revenue of $74.9 million, missing Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) gained more than 1% in overnight trading late Tuesday as Clear Street analyst Brian Dobson slapped it with a significantly high price target despite a second-quarter miss.

The company posted a loss of $1.27 per share on revenue of $74.9 million, missing Wall Street expectations of a $0.64 loss per share and $80 million in revenue.

The stock was down nearly 10% at close.

Why Does Clear Street See An Upside In HUT Stock?

Dobson raised the price target on Hut 8 to $170 from $148 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 68% from the stock’s last close.

The analyst said that he remains positive on Hut 8 as AI infrastructure demand concentrates with operators that control power, and believes the market underappreciates the platform behind two commercialized campuses, according to TheFly.

The firm added that its estimates remain conservative, noting that it underwrites only contracted, financed capacity.

In the latest earnings report, Hut 8 said construction progressed during the quarter at its River Bend campus, where the first data halls are on track for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The company also broke ground on Phase 1 of its Beacon Point campus, with the first data hall expected to come online in the third quarter of 2027.

Hut 8 said that both sites remain key to its long-term growth strategy.

What’s The Rest Of Wall Street’s Take On HUT Stock?

B. Riley also recently raised the price target on Hut 8 to $163 from $130 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The firm said the recent selloff in high-performance computing stocks was driven by concerns over AI spending and broader macroeconomic pressures, but believes improving AI sentiment, favorable commercial and capital market trends, and attractive valuations position the sector for a strong recovery.

As per data from Koyfin, Hut 8 shares have a 12-month average price target of $158, implying an upside of about 56% from its last close. All 17 analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the shares.

HUT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HUT stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory.

One user said, “$HUT weakness comes down to timing. The market wants to see AI data centers turn into real deliveries. River Bend and Beacon Point are moving forward, but the story still needs execution.the next phase is proving they can transition from crypto infrastructure into AI infrastructure.”

Another user said, “$HUT expect this to settle well below 100 for rest of year Use this as source of funds because hut management clearly cannot be trusted.”

HUT stock has gained over 97% so far in 2026.

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