user
user icon

VivoPower Stock Rips On Entering Bilateral Negotiations With Energi On $120M Takeover Bid: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

VivoPower says it aims to complete these talks before April 2, 2025, and that it will provide an update accordingly once the details are hashed out.

VivoPower Stock Rips On Entering Bilateral Negotiations With Energi On $120M Takeover Bid: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of VivoPower International Plc. (VVPR) surged by a massive 85% on Wednesday after the company announced that its board had entered into negotiations with Energi Holdings on its takeover offer.

VivoPower received an unsolicited, non-binding takeover bid from Energi earlier this week at an enterprise value of $120 million.

The company said it was reviewing the offer at the time, and it has now revealed that its board and Energi have entered into negotiations with respect to the price, terms and conditions.

VivoPower says it aims to complete these talks before April 2, 2025, and that it will provide an update accordingly once the details are hashed out.

Energi Holdings is an Abu Dhabi-based company with $1 billion in revenues. It has operations in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

VivoPower is a UK-headquartered sustainable solutions company that offers battery technology and electric vehicle services.

Its market capitalization stood at $32 million at the end of trading on Wednesday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits continued to remain high, soaring further into the ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100) territory. Message volumes peaked at ‘extremely high’ levels.

VVPR retail sentiment.jpg VVPR sentiment and message volume March 27, 2025, as of 2:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the stock is headed to $12.

VivoPower’s stock is up nearly 404% over the past five trading sessions, and higher by more than 194% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Compass Minerals Exits Fire Retardant Business, Trims Workforce: Stock Gains, But Retail's Divided

Compass Minerals Exits Fire Retardant Business, Trims Workforce: Stock Gains, But Retail's Divided

Candel’s Final Survival Data From Lung Cancer Drug Trial Lifts Stock After-Hours, Fuels Retail Optimism

Candel’s Final Survival Data From Lung Cancer Drug Trial Lifts Stock After-Hours, Fuels Retail Optimism

Barfresh Stock Rises After-Hours Ahead Of Earnings: Retail's Downbeat

Barfresh Stock Rises After-Hours Ahead Of Earnings: Retail's Downbeat

Lululemon Stock, Retail Sentiment Slide Ahead of Q4 Print As Investors Await Clarity On Tariff Impact

Lululemon Stock, Retail Sentiment Slide Ahead of Q4 Print As Investors Await Clarity On Tariff Impact

AT&T Is Best-Performing Large-Cap Telecom Stock This Year But Retail Sentiment Languishes At 6-Month Low

AT&T Is Best-Performing Large-Cap Telecom Stock This Year But Retail Sentiment Languishes At 6-Month Low

Recent Stories

THIS Bollywood actress living like queen with Rs 700 crore assets, not seen in movies for 4 years; Read on NTI

THIS Bollywood actress living like queen with Rs 700 crore assets, not seen in movies for 4 years; Read on

BREAKING: Putin to visit India soon, preparations underway ddr

Vladimir Putin set to visit India, Russia minister confirms 'preparations underway'

Compass Minerals Exits Fire Retardant Business, Trims Workforce: Stock Gains, But Retail's Divided

Compass Minerals Exits Fire Retardant Business, Trims Workforce: Stock Gains, But Retail's Divided

'Historic venues, affordable luxury': Why more couples are choosing India for destination wedding in 2025 shk

'Historic venues, affordable luxury': Why more couples are choosing India for destination wedding in 2025

Qatar Gold Rate on March 27 2025: Rate of 24k 8 gm gold RISES by QAR 8 anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 27: Rate of 24k 8 gm gold RISES by QAR 8

Recent Videos

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Video Icon
World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

Video Icon
Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Video Icon
Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Video Icon
Dhirendra Shashtri Reacts to Meerut Murder Case, Says 'Family Values Declining' | Asianet Newsable

Dhirendra Shashtri Reacts to Meerut Murder Case, Says 'Family Values Declining' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon