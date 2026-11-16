The rule requires licenses for exports, reexports, or in-country transfers of specified advanced computing items to data centers when exporters know the equipment will be used to provide covered computing capacity.

Advanced chip shipments to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil now require licenses, except for U.S.-headquartered recipients that meet reporting requirements.

Data centers already serving restricted companies must get licenses within 90 days to keep providing those services.

The rule also covers intermediaries serving restricted companies, while exempting qualifying commercial recommender systems.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) on Monday announced new restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese and other restricted companies from bypassing U.S. chip export controls through remote access to advanced American computing power.

The Commerce Department said the rule was written by, and at the direction of, the Treasury Department and the National Security Council.

The rule requires licenses for exports, reexports, or in-country transfers of specified advanced computing items to data centers when exporters know the equipment will be used to provide covered computing capacity.

New Restrictions Target Remote Computing Access

The restrictions target services provided to companies headquartered in Macau or Country Group D:5 destinations, including those whose ultimate parent companies are headquartered there.

They apply to data centers in any destination worldwide when access exceeds 12 million aggregate total processing performance (TPP), either at one facility or through linked data centers.

The restrictions also cover indirect arrangements, including intermediaries training, participating in training, or supplying super intelligence (SI) models for restricted companies.

Data centers already providing covered computing services must obtain licenses within 90 days of the rule's effective date to continue those services or face future export restrictions. License applications will be reviewed case by case.

Five Countries Face Chip Licensing Requirements

BIS separately introduced licensing requirements for certain advanced semiconductor shipments to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil, citing diversion risks.

The requirements exclude shipments to ultimate consignees or end users headquartered in the United States, or whose ultimate parent is U.S.-headquartered, provided specified reporting obligations are met.

Applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, considering the effectiveness of each destination's export-control regime and its coordination with BIS on enforcement, the document said.

The rule states that Commerce will monitor countries that tolerate evasion and consider measures including import restrictions. Foreign persons involved could also face Entity List designations or temporary export prohibitions.

Due Diligence And Exemptions

Foreign data centers, chip exporters and foundries must conduct customer due diligence, including checks on direct or indirect ownership or control by restricted persons, BIS said.

The new data-center end-use restrictions exempt qualifying commercial recommender systems, subject to reporting requirements.

The exemption covers tools used exclusively to recommend products, services or content, such as those used by online retailers and social media platforms. It does not apply to systems that generate new content or incorporate AI models capable of doing so.

The new rules come amid heightened scrutiny of semiconductor exports following an alleged Chinese espionage scandal involving Nvidia (NVDA) and its former CEO, Jensen Huang.

Other technology stocks in focus include Arm Holdings (ARM), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM), alongside semiconductor-focused exchange-traded funds, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

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