Weekly jobless claims rose to the highest levels in almost four years, according to the Labor Department, surpassing Wall Street estimates and pointing to weakness in the labor market.

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, jobless claims rose by 27,000 to 263,000 in the week ended September 6. This was higher than an estimated 235,000, according to Dow Jones estimates, data from MarketWatch showed.

The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which smooths weekly volatility, rose by 9,750 to 240,500.

