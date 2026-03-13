Robinhood’s Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $25.0 billion in February, up 74% year-over-year, as bitcoin continues to stay robust after a record selloff triggered earlier in the month.

Robinhood app’s ADVs fell 35% year-over-year to $336 million during the month of February.

The company said that its Total Platform Assets at the end of February were $314 billion down 3% from the end of January 2026, but up 68% year-over-year.

Robinhood shares fell as much as 2% during Thursday’s post market hours after it released its February’s monthly metrics.

Other Metrics

Robinhood’s equity Notional Trading Volumes were $194.4 billion, down 4% on sequential basis, but were up 36% year-over-year. Its Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) were $10.2 billion, also down 11% from January 2026, but up 36% year-over-year.

Cash and Deposit balances at the end of February were $16.5 billion, up 67% year-over-year. Robinhood, in February 2026, updated its brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending, which resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances, it said.

BTC Solidification?

Bitcoin price at the time of writing edged lower by 0.06% to $70,424 mark. Meanwhile retail sentiment on BTC trended in ‘neutral’ territory.

One user on Stocktwits said “Bitcoin is currently holding $70,200, marking a successful stabilization above the psychological $70k barrier”.

Another user predicted BTC to go down below $70k mark on Friday.

SEC – CFTC Comes Together

The coordination between Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to formally coordinate oversight, ending decades of rivalry, removes the uncertainty over crypto-related firms like Robinhood whom to report to.

The coming together of these two government agencies is expected to reduce legal costs for crypto firms who earlier were forced to comply with two different regulatory regimes put in place by SEC and CFTC.