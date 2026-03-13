Kodak reported consolidated revenues of $290 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $266 million in the year-ago period, an increase of $24 million or 9%.

Eastman Kodak’s shares rallied nearly 12% in extended hours of trading on Thursday after it reported strong growth in its fourth-quarter revenue.

Kodak reported consolidated revenues of $290 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with $266 million in the year-ago period, an increase of $24 million or 9%. The rise in revenue was driven by strong performance in Advanced Materials & Chemicals (AM&C) and Print segments.

“Kodak ended 2025 with a strong fourth quarter, which has created a foundation for growth in 2026,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “We continue to execute the long-term plan we began in 2019, which focuses on de-levering the company while continuing to invest in our infrastructure and new product innovation”.

Kodak ended the year with a cash balance of $337 million, an increase of $136 million from December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the net impact of the Kodak Retirement Income Plan (KRIP) termination and reversion of assets to the company of $153 million.

The company reported GAAP net loss of $108 million in Q4 2025, compared with net income of $26 million for Q4 2024. The decline in net income was primarily due to the non-recurring impact of the Kodak Retirement Income Plan ("KRIP") termination and excise tax paid on the reversion of assets to the company.

Retail Reaction

Retail sentiment around KODK stock trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user on Stocktwits called the share rise ‘better than expected’.

A bullish user said they are optimistic for Kodak in 2026.

Another bullish user opined that continued growth in Kodak’s Advanced Materials & Chemicals is especially encouraging and could open doors to new markets.

Shares in the company are down 9.4% so far in 2026.

