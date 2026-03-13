For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $0.62 per share, compared to loss of $0.16 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) slid down about 2% after-hours on Thursday, after the company reported wider-than-expected quarterly loss, partially offset by optimism for the company’s pipeline.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $0.62 per share, compared to loss of $0.16 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and more than a Wall Street estimate of a loss of $0.54.

The company reported no revenue for the period, and ended 2025 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of about $318.1 million. The company now believes this to be sufficient to cover anticipated expenses and capital requirements though 2027.

Optimism For Deramiocel Application

The company is now awaiting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision on the application for Deramiocel by August 22. If approved, the company said that its San Diego GMP manufacturing facility will support a potential commercial launch.

“Capricor enters 2026 with important regulatory and clinical momentum as we work toward potential approval of Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD),” said Linda Marbán, CEO of Capricor.

The FDA is now expected to rule on Capricor's application for Deramiocel in the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by August 22, 2026, after reversing course on its previous rejection. DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by muscle degeneration.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CAPR stock stayed within ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

CAPR stock has gained about 156% over the past 12 months.

