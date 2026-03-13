According to a Bloomberg report that cited people familiar with the matter, Amazon’s Prime Day 2026 is now expected to be sometime in late June, compared with the typical early July timeline.

The move up will affect Amazon’s financial reporting, with sales coming in during the second quarter for the company, as opposed to the typical third quarter, as per the report.

The shift in schedule will also impact other retail rivals like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), which launch their own competing promotional events to capitalize on the online spending boom.

In 2025, Walmart’s Deals event that lasted a week reportedly outperformed Amazon’s Prime Day, with the online site witnessing a growth of 24% in spending, compared to the year before.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) is reportedly shifting its annual Prime Day sale in 2026 up a few weeks to June from July.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report that cited people familiar with the matter, Amazon’s Prime Day 2026 is now expected to be sometime in late June, compared with the typical early July timeline that lines up with back-to-school schedules.

The move up will affect Amazon’s financial reporting, with sales coming in during the second quarter for the company, as opposed to the typical third quarter, as per the report.

The shift in schedule will also impact other retail rivals like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), which launch their own competing promotional events to capitalize on the online spending boom and lure shoppers who may be scouting for bargain deals.

Competing Strategies

Amazon’s Prime Day, or “Black Friday in Summer," often boosts online spending. In 2025, when the retailer extended the typical two-day event over four days to give customers more time to shop, online spending in the U.S. soared, with retailers posting online sales growth of 30.3%, according to Adobe Analytics.

To capitalize on these trends, competing events from peers like Walmart’s Deals and Target’s Circle Week provide customers with shopping alternatives. In 2025, Walmart’s Deals event that lasted a week reportedly outperformed Amazon’s Prime Day.

According to a Bloomberg report, Walmart.com saw a growth of 24% in spending, compared to the year before. This marked a growth that was six times faster than Amazon’s year-over-year growth, as per the report, which compiled credit and debit card transaction data.

Walmart’s web traffic also increased 14% in the period, while Amazon’s was flat, and Walmart’s app use reportedly increased 22% versus a 3% increase in Amazon’s app, the report said, citing consumer research firm Similarweb.

Consumer Spending

Meanwhile, U.S. consumers’ spending confidence has been relatively flat in early 2026, according to a report from McKinsey & Co., amid a tepid job market, and growing geopolitical concerns that have stoked inflation worries.

The consumer confidence score in the U.S. for February was at 55.1, a 0.3 growth compared to the previous month, according to Numerator data as of Thursday. About 41% of consumers said they were very or somewhat comfortable spending money on discretionary purchases at the moment, higher up from 40% last year.

Job market and inflation status are likely to impact Amazon’s Prime Day sales, alongside that of its competitors.

Retail Outlook

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY), which tracks consumer discretionary stocks, and sentiment on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, shares of AMZN have declined 7.5% this year, while shares of WMT and TGT have increased more than 11% and 15% respectively in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<