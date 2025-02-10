Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish

The brokerage’s analysts observed that Ubiquiti expects further margin erosion due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports.

Ubiquiti Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Despite Barclays Price Target Cut After Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Remains Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) edged up around 1.5% in pre-market trade on Monday, even as analysts at Barclays lowered their price target for the stock after the company reported its second-quarter earnings on Friday.

According to TheFly, Barclays analysts retained their ‘Underweight’ rating on the Ubiquiti stock but reduced their price target to $222 from $236. This implies a downside of over 43% from the stock’s Friday closing price.

Ubiquiti posted an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 in its second quarter, ahead of consensus estimates of $2.14 per share, according to Stocktwits data.

It also reported revenue of $599.9 million, ahead of estimates of $517.4 million.

However, the San Jose, California-based company showed a sequential decline in its gross margin, which fell 41.2% from 42.1%. 

Ubiquiti noted this was due to an unfavorable product mix and higher shipping and tariff costs.

Barclays analysts observed that Ubiquiti could expect further margin erosion due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Ubiquiti stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ (77/100) territory despite Barclays trimming their price targets.

UI retail sentiment.jpg UI sentiment and message volume February 10, 2025, as of 7:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Message volume was in the ‘extremely high’ zone at the time of writing.

One user thinks Ubiquiti stock presents a good buying opportunity.

Ubiquiti stock price has more than doubled over the past six months, gaining over 128% during this period.

Moreover, in the past year, Ubiquiti stock has more than tripled, gaining more than 203%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

Tesla Analysts Turn Cautious Amid Stock Slide: Retail Confidence Sags On Musk’s DOGE Drama

BP Stock Rises Premarket On Reports Of Activist Investor Elliott Taking A Stake: Retail’s Bullish

BP Stock Rises Premarket On Reports Of Activist Investor Elliott Taking A Stake: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites dmn

ICC Champions Trophy: Not Australia or England, Muttiah Muralitharan picks THESE arch-rivals as favourites

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments dmn

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Drew The Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

Rockwell Automation Stock Heads For Best Single-Day Gains In 2.5 Years After Upbeat Earnings, Order Jump: Retail’s Exuberant

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

These 3 Materials Stocks Led Retail Chatter Last Week

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Infographic Hub | What Triggers Earth's Deadly Landslides?

Video Icon