Tyson Foods will report quarterly results before the market opens on Monday.

Analysts expect revenue to increase by 3.7%, but a drop in adjusted profit.

Stocktwits users discuss TSN’s recent underperformance, even as its retail sentiment moves up to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish.’

Retail trader sentiment for Tyson Foods, Inc. moved up to ‘neutral’ on Stocktwits as of early Monday, from ‘bearish’ the previous day, ahead of the company’s quarterly report before the market opens.

Stock was down 0.1% in the premarket session.

Retail’s View

Although shares gained last week, users discussed their broad underperformance, with some saying they might buy more if they slide. Tyson Foods is down 8.3% year-to-date and currently trades near a 20-month low.

TSN sentiment and message volume as of November 10 | Source: Stocktwits

“$TSN adding more if this s** drops below 50,” said one user.

Tyson Foods, Inc. sells a broad portfolio of meats, including chicken, beef, and pork, as well as value-added prepared foods under its namesake brand and other brands such as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and others.

Recent Moves

The company is navigating a complex market environment marked by limited beef availability and ongoing cost pressures that are weighing on margins, while solid gains in its chicken division help offset the strain. The latter part helped Tyson raise its annual revenue forecast in August.

The company has also raised prices in recent quarters.

Q3 Expectations

For the third quarter, analysts expected Tyson’s revenue to increase by 3.7% to $14.07 billion, while adjusted EPS is expected to decline 9.3% to $0.83, according to Koyfin.

Notably, Goldman Sachs and Bernstein lowered their price targets on TSN stock last month.

Currently, 10 of the 14 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Hold,’ and four rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $61.75 implies an over 17% from the stock’s last close.

