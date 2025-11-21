According to a Business Insider report, Huang described Nvidia as being in a no-win situation as AI bubble chatter dominated investor sentiment.

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang reportedly addressed the company's recent earnings in an all-hands meeting, emphasizing the challenges of managing expectations amid the intense focus on AI.

According to a Business Insider report, Huang said the market's reaction did not fully reflect Nvidia's performance despite posting record-breaking quarterly results.

Market Reactions And AI Bubble Concerns

Huang described Nvidia as being in a no-win situation as AI bubble chatter dominated investor sentiment. He added that "the market did not appreciate" the AI bellwether’s strong earnings. "If we delivered a bad quarter, it is evidence that there's an AI bubble. If we delivered a great quarter, we are fueling the AI bubble," Huang stated, according to the report.

This highlights the difficulty of navigating public perception while delivering strong results. Nvidia’s stock traded over 1% lower on Friday morning.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

NVDA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user believes the pull-back isn't real and there could be a big move in the next couple of weeks.

Another user suggested holding the shares.

Earlier on Friday, Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Gene Munster said Nvidia’s guidance suggests that, despite investor jitters, the AI infrastructure boom is far from peaking.

For the fourth quarter, Nvidia guided revenue to $65 billion, plus or minus 2%, against the analysts’ consensus estimate of $65.4 billion, according to Fiscal AI data.

NVDA stock has gained over 34% in 2025 and over 23% in the last 12 months.

