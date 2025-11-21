Alphabet’s Class A shares were leading the year-to-date gains among Mag 7 stocks at the time of writing, followed by Nvidia.

Following the recent market sell-off, three of the seven stocks in the Magnificent 7 group have given up their year-to-date gains as investors exercise caution amid concerns about overinvestment in the artificial intelligence sector.

Alphabet Inc.’s Class A shares were leading the year-to-date gains among Mag 7 stocks at the time of writing, followed by Nvidia. However, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta gave up their YTD gains on Friday.

StockYTD change
Nvidia Corp.31.73%
Microsoft Corp.11.99%
Amazon.com Inc.-1.03%
Meta Platforms Inc.-0.14%
Apple Inc.7.56%
Tesla Inc.-3.2%
Alphabet Inc. (Class A)56.57%

Note: Year-to-date change as of 10:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 21, 2025<

The broader market staged a recovery in Friday morning’s trade following Thursday’s losses, after New York Fed President John Williams’ comments about room for a further rate cut drove some optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by more than 150 points at the time of writing, while the S&P 500 index edged up by 0.1%.

Over the past five trading sessions, the DJIA has declined by more than 2%, the S&P 500 has slipped by nearly 3%, and the Nasdaq 100 index is down by over 4%.

Earlier on Friday, Williams stated that while it is necessary to bring inflation back to the Federal Reserve’s long-term goal of 2%, it is equally important to do so without creating undue risks to the goal of maximum employment.

