Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (LAES) fell over 6% on Friday, dropping below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) for the first time in over two months.

LAES 200-DMA on November 21, 2025 | Source: TradingView

According to TradingView data, the stock last traded below its 200-DMA around mid-September. LAES stock has been on a downtrend over the last couple of weeks, and is on track to close in the red for a ninth time in 10 sessions. It has recorded a 46% decline in value during this period.

Growth Expectations

On Tuesday, LAES reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance and announced that it expects stronger growth in 2026, supported by rising demand and its acquisition of IC'Alps, an integrated circuits developer.

For 2025, SEALSQ expects revenue of $17.5 million to $20 million, representing a 59% to 82% growth over last year. In 2026, the company projects a further 50% to 100% increase in revenue.

The firm also reported preliminary revenue of $9.9 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 41% from the year-earlier period.

Earlier on Friday, the company partnered with Quobly to explore how secure semiconductor designs can work with scalable quantum systems.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for LAES on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ territory for the past 24 hours.

LAES Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 12:05 p.m. ET on November 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user recommended buying the dip.

Another user sounded positive on the AI and quantum sectors.

Year-to-date, the stock has shed nearly 50%.

