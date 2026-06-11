Multiple social media users confirmed they received their vehicles in the past few days.

The milestone comes about 2.5 years after Tesla’s first Cybertruck deliveries and more than six years after the vehicle’s dramatic unveiling.

Tesla launched the $59,990 variant for a limited period in February.

It allowed potential buyers to order the low-priced trim for a brief ten days, after which the price was raised to $69,990.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) has seemingly started handing over its most affordable Cybertruck yet — the limited-time $59,990 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive model — to early customers this month, marking the long-awaited arrival of a lower-priced variant after years of delays.

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Multiple social media users confirmed they received their vehicles in the past few days. Social media posts and videos shared on the platform show new owners taking possession of the trucks, many noting the return of cloth seats and other cost-saving features that distinguish this trim from higher-end versions.

Screenshot of an X post from a customer who took delivery of the $59,990 Cybertruck

Cybertruck Delivery Delays

The milestone comes about 2.5 years after Tesla’s first Cybertruck deliveries and more than six years after the vehicle’s dramatic unveiling. Tesla CEO Elon Musk first revealed the angular, stainless-steel electric pickup on November 21, 2019, promising three variants, starting as low as $39,990.

However, at the onset of deliveries, the vehicle was priced way above Musk’s initial promises. Further, the company commenced deliveries with more premium Foundation Series vehicles priced around $100,000.

The Limited Time Discount

Tesla launched the $59,990 variant for a limited period in February. It allowed potential buyers to order the low-priced trim for a brief ten days, after which the price was raised to $69,990. Orders placed during that brief “fire sale” window carried estimated delivery dates as early as June 2026. Currently, if one were to order the cheapest Cybertruck, it would be delivered only in 2027.

Cybertruck is among Tesla’s low-volume production models, unlike the more popular Model 3 and Model Y. The company recently phased out production of its other premium offerings Model S and X. During Tesla’s fourth quarter earnings, the company clarified that it has no intention to discontinue the Cybertruck, saying that the truck is performing well in its own segment.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past week, while retail chatter fell from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ levels.

Stocktwits users are now watching for the impact of SpaceX’s expected listing on Nasdaq this week on Tesla’s share price. SpaceX, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is expected to list on June 12 at a whopping valuation of $1.77 trillion.

According to data from Koyfin, 23 of the 47 analysts covering TSLA rate it Buy or higher, while 18 rate it Hold and 6 rate it ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell.’ The 12-month average target on the stock is $419.94, representing a potential upside of about 10% from the last close.

TSLA stock has fallen by about 13% this year, owing to delays in unveiling the company’s new Roadster vehicle and production version of its humanoid robot Optimus, among other factors.

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