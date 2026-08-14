Retail chatter around Fiserv spiked on Stocktwits, surging more than 131% over 24 hours.

Investors actively discussed whether the price hike was related to updates on the company’s plans to sell its debit card network business.

Last month, several media reports said that major U.S. banks are exploring a potential acquisition of Fiserv’s STAR debit-card processing network, with the deal valued at about $15 billion.

However, no deal has been reached, and some potential buyers have reportedly backed away.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) jumped 7.64% at close on Thursday, the steepest climb this year.

Retail chatter around the stock spiked, surging more than 131% over 24 hours as investors actively discussed whether the rally was related to updates on the company’s plans to sell its debit card network business.

What’s Retail Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “Star debit sales talk.? It was up to about? Let's see what is t(h)e final offer. Estimate was $15B or so....”

Another user said, “buyout offer has to start at $95 now.”

Meanwhile, yet another user commented, “maybe announce sale of non core for 16.75 BILLION?”

A fourth user said, “$FISV it’s either a buyer at $90+ or banks buying infrastructure for a value that reduces debt by half.”

Star Debit Card Network Sale Speculation

Last month, several media reports said that major U.S. banks are exploring a potential acquisition of Fiserv’s STAR debit-card processing network, with the deal valued at about $15 billion.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and PNC Financial Services have reportedly held preliminary discussions over the business, which could allow banks to bypass federal limits on debit-card interchange fees under the Durbin Amendment. The rule caps fees charged by banks with more than $10 billion in assets, but banks that own payment networks can avoid those restrictions.

Fiserv’s STAR network processes debit, ATM and e-commerce transactions and serves more than 115 million cardholders across over 2,800 financial institutions. The potential sale comes as Fiserv pursues a turnaround after a difficult year.

However, no deal has been reached, and some potential buyers have reportedly backed away amid concerns over regulatory, political and merchant opposition.

FISV Stock Performance

Meanwhile, FISV stock is down about 15% so far in 2026, declining nearly 21% from its highs in the year.

Fiserv shares have plunged this year amid major earnings and guidance cuts, slowing growth at key businesses, leadership uncertainties, and increased spending that has dented investor confidence in recent months.

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