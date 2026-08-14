Cisco Systems gains Wall Street confidence as Truist, UBS and Rosenblatt raise price targets, citing strong results, AI demand, and networking growth.

Truist raised Cisco’s price target to $140, citing strong results and a favorable fiscal 2027 outlook.

Rosenblatt raised Cisco’s price target to $165, implying a 45% upside.

Jim Cramer called the sell-off a buying opportunity, arguing Cisco’s fundamentals remain strong.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is drawing increasingly bullish views from Wall Street after a strong fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) performance and an upbeat outlook for the year ahead. Three firms lifted their price targets, citing resilient demand, artificial intelligence-related growth, and improving expectations for the company’s broader networking business.

Truist Raises Cisco Price Target While UBS Sees AI Upside

Matthew Niknam of Truist raised his price target for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) to $140 from $125 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ recommendation. He said the networking hardware and software maker’s latest results and fiscal 2027 outlook leave room for a further upside of 23% to the stock’s last closing price.

The firm believes Cisco’s latest guidance for AI-related revenue may prove cautious. Order activity and accumulated business commitments could provide the company with additional support as fiscal 2027 progresses, while productivity gains may help sustain operating margins at around 35%.

Cisco Systems stock inched 0.03% higher overnight, ahead of Friday.

Rosenblatt Sees 45% Upside For Cisco

Rosenblatt took the most aggressive stance, lifting its price target on CSCO to $165 from $150, implying a 45% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The firm characterized Cisco’s quarterly performance as broadly healthy across its product portfolio, customer markets and geographic regions.

It also viewed the company’s revenue outlook for the upcoming quarter and fiscal 2027 as potentially conservative, suggesting Cisco’s fundamental growth prospects remain robust.

“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer urged investors to look for companies that “underpromise and overdeliver,” arguing that conservative guidance can create buying opportunities when businesses later exceed expectations. He cited Cisco as a prime example. Despite strong quarterly results and demand from hyperscalers and its core networking business, the stock fell 8.4% after investors focused on cautious guidance.

Cramer said CEO Chuck Robbins usually gives cautious forecasts, especially at the start of Cisco’s financial year. He believes investors shouldn’t assume the business is struggling just because the stock falls or guidance is weak.

CSCO Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “EPS of $3.33 proves that Cisco is a highly stable cash-flow engine. The management raised forward Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $18.0B – $18.2B, this EPS baseline is structurally modeled to grow over the next four quarters.”

CSCO stock has gained 47% year-to-date.

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