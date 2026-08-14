JPMorgan resumed coverage of Salesforce with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $250 price target, implying an upside of more than 24%.

The analyst said that it sees the company's core business accelerating in the second half of fiscal 2027.

Earlier on Wednesday, UBS raised the price target on Salesforce to $210 from $185 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Meanwhile, media reports indicated that Silver Lake is reportedly in preliminary talks to acquire software giant Workday, adding to optimism around Salesforce.

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM) closed up more than 4% higher on Thursday, putting it on track for a third consecutive week of gains as bullish Wall Street sentiment and reports of Workday Inc.’s (WDAY) acquisition added to optimism.

Wall Street’s Stance On CRM

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee resumed coverage of Salesforce with an ‘Overweight’ rating and $250 price target, implying an upside of more than 24%.

The analyst said that it sees the company's core business accelerating in the second half of fiscal 2027, as per TheFly.

Concerns regarding disruption to Salesforce's position with enterprises from adoption of frontier AI models and competitive dynamics should be limited to a small portion of the business, JPMorgan said, adding that CRM shares are inexpensive at current levels.

Earlier on Wednesday, UBS raised the price target on Salesforce to $210 from $185 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

According to Koyfin data, CRM stock has a 12-month average price target of $242.43, implying an upside of more than 20% from current levels.

Workday’s Acquisition News Gives The Sector A Boost

Meanwhile, media reports indicated that Silver Lake is reportedly in preliminary talks to acquire software giant Workday in what could become one of the largest private equity-led technology buyouts ever, although negotiations remain ongoing and may not result in a deal.

The news sent software stocks higher across the board, with CRM shares also gaining as a result.

CRM Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRM stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “Silver Lake in talks to buy Workday highlights the fact that smart money knows the false narrative on ai eating SaaS companies is bogus. These are some of companies that have pivoted and positioned themselves as the ai winners.”

Another user said, “$CRM Easy $200 coming, congrats to all the bulls who built a position during this obvious wall street nonsense narrative of ‘SAAS is dead.’”

CRM stock is down more than 20% so far in 2026.

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