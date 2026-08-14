Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, and HP Inc stocks jumped to 52-week highs amid growing Wall Street optimism and improved investor sentiment.

PANW stock surged more than 2% higher as investor sentiment continued to rise over a recent price target hike from Citizens.

NET stock jumped more than 6% at close on continued momentum from its second-quarter (Q2) earnings results.

HPQ shares surged nearly 7% higher ahead of its third-quarter earnings results expected later this month.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), Cloudflare Inc. (NET) and HP Inc. (HPQ) jumped to annual highs on Thursday amid positive company catalysts, Wall Street price target hikes, and earnings anticipation.

PANW stock surged more than 2% higher as investor sentiment continued to rise over a recent price target hike from Citizens.

NET stock jumped more than 6% at close on continued momentum from its second-quarter (Q2) earnings results.

HPQ shares surged nearly 7% higher ahead of its third-quarter earnings results expected later this month.

Palo Alto Networks Jumps On Higher AI Security Demand

PANW stock hit a fresh record high of $398.88 on Thursday, extending momentum after Citizens raised its price target to $415 from $320 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. The shares of the company are on track to clock a third week of gains.

Citizens said that it sees rising cybersecurity demands tied to AI adoption as a growth catalyst, as companies deploying AI create more systems and data that need protection, increasing demand for comprehensive security platforms.

The company is also set to report its fourth-quarter earnings later next month, with analysts expecting it to post an earnings per share of $0.98 on revenue of $3.35 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over 24 hours. The stock is up more than 120% year-to-date.

Cloudflare Jumps On Continued Momentum After Q2 Print

NET stock jumped to a 52-week high of $332.22 on Thursday, on track for a third consecutive week of gains as strong quarterly results boosted market and investor confidence.

Cloudflare delivered a Q2 beat earlier this month and raised its full-year outlook, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure. Revenue jumped to $696 million, topping analyst expectations, while earnings per share came in at $0.29 versus $0.27 expected. Cloudflare also raised its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to between $2.86 billion and $2.87 billion and EPS to between $1.25 and $1.26.

Most recently, the company also announced that it is becoming an independent Key Transparency auditor for Signal, helping users verify that their conversations remain private without requiring manual checks. The partnership adds an independent layer of trust to Signal’s end-to-end encryption.

Retail sentiment on NET stock dipped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours. The shares have surged more than 68% so far in 2026.

HP Shares Gain From Sectoral Momentum Ahead Of Q2 Results

HPQ shares climbed to a 52-week high of $32.19 on strong momentum across the hardware sector following Lenovo’s better-than-expected results, continued investor optimism around AI PCs, and ahead of its Q3 earnings report expected later this month.

Lenovo reported record Q1 revenue of $26.9 billion, up 43% year over year, while adjusted net income jumped 176% to $1.1 billion, driven by strong AI demand. The results boosted optimism across the hardware sector, sending share prices of related companies higher.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised the price target on HP Inc. to $21 from $19 and maintained a ‘Sell’ rating on the shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HPQ stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained more than 41% so far in 2026.

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