President Donald Trump announced final tariff rates on Thursday, sending ripples through the market, which declined the following day.

Consumer sector stocks declined last week as investors absorbed President Donald Trump's latest tariff math.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropped 3.9%, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) declined 1.6%.

In a challenging week, here are the top consumer sector stocks that posted gains:

eBay (weekly gain 12.7%)

The e-commerce company's shares surged more than 18% on Thursday, marking their biggest intraday gain since late 2017 and setting a new record high, after the company delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results and issued an optimistic outlook.

Both institutional and retail investors rallied around the company, noting that its emphasis on the so-called "focus categories" is fueling gains even as consumers tighten their wallets and spend more selectively.

D.R. Horton (weekly gain 3.4%)

The largest homebuilder in the U.S. has been high on investors' radar after reporting better-than-expected Q3 revenue and profit on July 22, adding to the momentum sparked by similarly strong results from its direct competitor.

Shares rose for a second straight week as investor confidence increased, suggesting that despite ongoing weakness, builder incentives and promotions are helping sustain sales and the overall housing market.

Williams-Sonoma (weekly gain 3.3%)

Closely tied to the housing market, which is showing early signs of recovery, Williams-Sonoma's business has also been gaining momentum.

The home improvement products retailer topped Q1 revenue and profit estimates in results reported early last month, and gained strong backing from analysts recently.

The recovery cycle in furniture is "long overdue," with pent-up demand most likely to be released first among higher-income consumers, a group towards which Williams-Sonoma is over-indexed, according to investment firm Gordon Haskett's recent note.

