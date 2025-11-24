The company said the move would allow agencies to process massive datasets quickly and improve decision-making.

Amazon (AMZN) announced on Monday that the company is investing up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing capabilities for U.S. government customers through AWS.

The tech giant said the investment will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of compute power across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and GovCloud regions by building new data centers starting in 2026.

What Does This Mean For U.S. Agencies?

The move is aimed at giving federal agencies access to advanced AI tools, including Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic Claude, and AWS Trainium chips. They will also have access to Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI infrastructure and other foundation models.

The company said the move would allow agencies to process massive datasets quickly, improve decision-making, and accelerate research and innovation in areas like national security, healthcare, energy, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems.

