The provisional administration of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex will be terminated, after which Barrick will regain complete operational control of the mines.

Barrick Mining Corp. (B) announced on Monday that it reached an agreement with the Government of Mali to end all disputes related to the Loulo and Gounkoto mines.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

All charges against the company, its staff, and affiliates will be dropped, and steps will be taken to release the four detained employees. The provisional administration of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex will be terminated, after which Barrick will regain complete operational control of the mines.

With this settlement, Barrick will withdraw its ongoing arbitration cases at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

Barrick Gold shares climbed 6% higher.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<