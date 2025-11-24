Diana Shipping said it currently owns approximately 14.8% of Genco’s outstanding shares.

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) shares jumped over 7% in early trading on Monday after Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) submitted a letter to the former’s board of a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Genco not already owned by Diana for $20.60 per share in cash.

Diana Shipping said it currently owns approximately 14.8% of Genco’s outstanding shares. The deal values Genco at nearly $891 million.

The company said that the offer price represents a 15% premium to Genco’s closing price of $17.90 on November 21 and a 21% premium to the closing price of $15 on July 17, the date of the initial disclosure of Diana’s ownership stake in Genco.

