Dragonfly Energy Holdings' stock surged on Monday, after receiving an order from logistics company Werner Enterprises for its advanced power systems.

Werner Enterprises placed its first order for Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born DualFlow Power Pack after a successful long-term trial in active fleet operations.

The power pack is a lithium-powered system that supplies power for cabin needs without running the main engine during driver rest periods.

Retail users on Stocktwits are bullish about the company’s fundamentals and expect the stock to rise to $3.

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) surged 12% on Monday, after Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) placed its first order for DFLI’s advanced power systems.

DFLI stock climbed back above its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) after trading below the mark for the past four sessions.

“We’re helping carriers reduce total operating costs, improve uptime, and meet strict idling regulations — all with systems that are engineered, assembled, and supported here in North America,” said Wade Seaburg, chief commercial officer at Dragonfly Energy.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the strong intraday gains, retail sentiment on Stocktwits fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier. One Stocktwits user expressed confidence about the company’s balance sheet.

Another user expects the stock to climb over $3.

Earlier this month, Dragonfly Energy posted a 25.5% increase in third-quarter net sales to $16 million, while its gross margin rose 710 basis points to 29.7%, from 22.6%. However, its net loss widened to $11.1 million, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million last year. For the fourth quarter, Dragonfly expects a revenue of around $13 million.

DFLI stock has been under heavy selling pressure this year, shedding more than 70%.

