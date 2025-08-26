The deal includes the acquisition of 6.3 billion CRO tokens, about 19% of its circulating supply, as well as $200 million in cash and $220 million via warrant exercise.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (YORK), and Crypto.com on Tuesday announced plans to form a new digital asset firm focused on managing large-scale holdings of CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos blockchain.

The deal includes the acquisition of 6.3 billion CRO tokens, about 19% of its circulating supply, as well as $200 million in cash and $220 million via warrant exercise. A $5 billion equity credit line from YA II PN, a Yorkville affiliate, will also support operations.

The new firm, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., will serve as a treasury company utilizing blockchain infrastructure to support a digital-first economy in the U.S. Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will co-own the new entity.

Trump Media & Technology stock traded over 8% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

Yorkville Acquisition Corp. plans to change its trading symbol to ‘MCGA’ before the merger closes. The symbol will carry over to the newly formed Trump Media Group CRO Strategy post closing. In addition, founding shareholders from all three companies have agreed to a one-year lock-up period on their equity, followed by a structured three-year release schedule to demonstrate long-term commitment.

“Financial markets are becoming increasingly digital every day, and companies of all sizes and sectors are strategically planning for the future by establishing digital asset treasuries anchored by assets that have created a comprehensive value proposition and are poised for even greater utility,” said Chairman and CEO of Trump Media, Devin Nunes.

CRO is the backbone of Cronos, a high-speed blockchain infrastructure supporting decentralized finance, payments, and smart contracts. Cronos is designed for integration into traditional finance and is already embedded within Crypto.com’s ecosystem.

Trump Media & Technology stock has lost over 49% in 2025 and over 20% in the last 12 months.

