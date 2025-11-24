The company said this partnership was building on the initial collaboration established in June 2024 with Sunlight Mobility.

Pony AI Inc. (PONY) stock rose over 3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced an expanded partnership with Sunlight Mobility to implement an asset-light model, wherein the latter will fund the latest iteration of Pony’s robotaxi vehicles, with an initial fleet to be deployed in Guangzhou before year-end 2025.

The company said this partnership was building on the initial collaboration established in June 2024 with Sunlight Mobility, a mobility service platform operator covering over 180 cities across China.

Under the new agreement, both companies plan to further expand into other cities in China in the coming years. Pony AI noted that an increasing number of third parties are willing to fund fleet deployment and lease its “Virtual Driver” for commercial operations.

